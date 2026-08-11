Uttarakhand On Alert As IMD Warns Of Flash Floods In 12 Districts Today
Officials appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather or continuous rainfall, reports Rohit Soni
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:15 AM IST
Dehradun: Amid continuous rainfall across Uttarakhand, the Flash Flood Guidance Cell under the Hydromet Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood risk bulletin for the state for Tuesday.
According to the bulletin, until 5:30 PM on August 11, 2026, there is a possibility of low to moderate flash flood risk in some catchment areas and adjoining regions across all 12 districts of Uttarakhand. The bulletin has identified parts of Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pauri Garhwal as potentially vulnerable to flash floods over the next 24 hours.
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Uttarakhand, stated that the state's disaster management machinery is on high alert based on warnings received from the Meteorological Department and other technical institutions. He added that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is monitoring the situation across the state round-the-clock (24x7), and continuous coordination is being maintained with all District Emergency Operation Centres.
“In view of the potential for flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and sudden rises in water levels in rivers and streams, the district administration and concerned departments have been instructed to take necessary measures tailored to local conditions. Along with increased surveillance in vulnerable areas, relevant agencies have been kept ready to undertake immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of an emergency,” he said.
Suman also appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather or continuous rainfall. He advised people to stay away from rivers, streams, ravines, and seasonal watercourses and to move to safe locations if water levels rise. He noted that even small streams in hilly regions can experience sudden, high-velocity water flow. Therefore, do not attempt to cross bridges, culverts, riverbanks, or waterlogged areas.
“Additionally, exercise extra caution on routes prone to landslides and ensure you check weather and road conditions before travelling,” the official added.
A sudden flash flood occurred in the Tamak ravine along the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road in Chamoli district of the state on Monday. A vehicle, along with a valley bridge, was swept away in the surge, and a BRO worker went missing. This flash flood has disrupted movement beyond Malari, completely severing connectivity to border villages near the China border.
CM Directs District Magistrates To Stay Vigilant
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates from the Chief Minister's residence and issued directions on various issues, including the monsoon situation, Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, disaster management, the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme, verification drives and making roads pothole-free.
The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to enhance vigilance in view of the monsoon and keep the disaster management machinery fully alert. He instructed all officials to keep their phones switched on and remain accessible at all times.
He stressed that all necessary arrangements and preparations must be ensured to deal with any eventuality and prevent inconvenience to the general public during the monsoon. The Chief Minister directed that a detailed district-wise assessment be prepared of roads damaged, routes blocked or washed away, and drainage systems affected due to disasters or excessive rainfall during the monsoon.
He directed that a statewide campaign to make roads pothole-free be launched as soon as the monsoon ends. All District Magistrates were instructed to prepare detailed action plans for making roads pothole-free in their respective districts, constitute committees and ensure regular monitoring of the work.
Also read: