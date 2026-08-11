ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand On Alert As IMD Warns Of Flash Floods In 12 Districts Today

A motor bridge over the Tamak drain collapses under the impact of raging floodwaters and debris following a sudden overflow of the stream in the border area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Monda ( PTI )

Dehradun: Amid continuous rainfall across Uttarakhand, the Flash Flood Guidance Cell under the Hydromet Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood risk bulletin for the state for Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, until 5:30 PM on August 11, 2026, there is a possibility of low to moderate flash flood risk in some catchment areas and adjoining regions across all 12 districts of Uttarakhand. The bulletin has identified parts of Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pauri Garhwal as potentially vulnerable to flash floods over the next 24 hours.

Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Uttarakhand, stated that the state's disaster management machinery is on high alert based on warnings received from the Meteorological Department and other technical institutions. He added that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is monitoring the situation across the state round-the-clock (24x7), and continuous coordination is being maintained with all District Emergency Operation Centres.

“In view of the potential for flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and sudden rises in water levels in rivers and streams, the district administration and concerned departments have been instructed to take necessary measures tailored to local conditions. Along with increased surveillance in vulnerable areas, relevant agencies have been kept ready to undertake immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of an emergency,” he said.

Suman also appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather or continuous rainfall. He advised people to stay away from rivers, streams, ravines, and seasonal watercourses and to move to safe locations if water levels rise. He noted that even small streams in hilly regions can experience sudden, high-velocity water flow. Therefore, do not attempt to cross bridges, culverts, riverbanks, or waterlogged areas.

“Additionally, exercise extra caution on routes prone to landslides and ensure you check weather and road conditions before travelling,” the official added.