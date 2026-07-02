Uttarakhand Rains: Alaknanda Swells, Badrinath Highway Shut After Landslide
Rising water levels in the Alaknanda and a landslide at Sirobagad has left thousands of Char Dham pilgrims stranded, and disrupted traffic in Uttarakhand.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand's hill districts, with rivers in spate, landslides blocking key roads and the Char Dham Yatra affected.
The Alaknanda river is flowing dangerously above its normal level, while a fresh landslide at the Sirobagad slide zone has forced the closure of the Badrinath National Highway, leaving thousands of pilgrims and commuters stranded.
The Alaknanda has witnessed a sharp rise in water level over the past 24 hours, flowing with a powerful current that has raised concerns among residents living along the riverbanks. The swollen river has also increased the risk of erosion, prompting authorities to advise people to stay away from riverbanks, ghats and other low-lying areas.
The severity of the situation is evident from the massive statue of Lord Shiva installed beneath the Belni Bridge in Rudraprayag, which is now submerged up to its chest in the overflowing waters of the Alaknanda.
In view of the worsening weather, the district administration has deployed teams from the Disaster Management Authority, the police and the revenue departments in vulnerable areas. Emergency resources have also been kept on standby.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district over the next few days.
He said, "The administration is working in full alert mode. Local residents, Char Dham pilgrims and tourists are requested not to go near rivers, streams or seasonal rivulets, avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow the advisories issued by the administration."
The administration has also warned that attempting to make videos or take selfies near swollen rivers could prove fatal. People have been urged not to believe rumours and to rely only on official information.
They have also been asked to immediately inform the authorities or the disaster control room if they notice any dangerous situation.
Badrinath Highway Blocked By Sirobagad Landslide
The Sirobagad slide zone, located between Srinagar and Rudraprayag, once again witnessed heavy landslides after continuous rain. Large quantities of debris and massive boulders rolled down the hillside, completely blocking the Badrinath National Highway.
Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway, while thousands of Char Dham pilgrims, tourists and local residents have been waiting for hours for the road to reopen.
The Sirobagad slide zone has remained one of the most vulnerable stretches on the Badrinath National Highway for nearly three decades. Every monsoon, landslides at the location disrupt the Char Dham Yatra despite several engineering interventions and projects undertaken over the years.
The recurring landslides not only affect pilgrims but also disrupt the movement of local residents and the supply of essential commodities.
A local resident, Narendra Mamgain, said, "The Sirobagad problem has remained unresolved for the past 30 years. Every monsoon the Char Dham Yatra is affected and local residents and pilgrims suffer the most. A permanent solution to this slide zone has now become the need of the hour."
Thousands Stranded, Restoration Underway
The closure of the highway has affected travel to both Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. As the road serves as the lifeline for Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, traffic disruptions have left thousands of pilgrims, tourists, local residents, and vehicles carrying essential supplies stranded.
Officials said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing. However, the continuous fall of debris and boulders from the hillside is hampering clearance operations.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and appealed to travellers to check the latest road and weather updates before starting their journey. He also urged pilgrims to strictly follow official advisories.
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