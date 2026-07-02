ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Rains: Alaknanda Swells, Badrinath Highway Shut After Landslide

Rudraprayag: Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand's hill districts, with rivers in spate, landslides blocking key roads and the Char Dham Yatra affected.

The Alaknanda river is flowing dangerously above its normal level, while a fresh landslide at the Sirobagad slide zone has forced the closure of the Badrinath National Highway, leaving thousands of pilgrims and commuters stranded.

The Alaknanda has witnessed a sharp rise in water level over the past 24 hours, flowing with a powerful current that has raised concerns among residents living along the riverbanks. The swollen river has also increased the risk of erosion, prompting authorities to advise people to stay away from riverbanks, ghats and other low-lying areas.

The severity of the situation is evident from the massive statue of Lord Shiva installed beneath the Belni Bridge in Rudraprayag, which is now submerged up to its chest in the overflowing waters of the Alaknanda.

In view of the worsening weather, the district administration has deployed teams from the Disaster Management Authority, the police and the revenue departments in vulnerable areas. Emergency resources have also been kept on standby.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district over the next few days.

He said, "The administration is working in full alert mode. Local residents, Char Dham pilgrims and tourists are requested not to go near rivers, streams or seasonal rivulets, avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow the advisories issued by the administration."

The administration has also warned that attempting to make videos or take selfies near swollen rivers could prove fatal. People have been urged not to believe rumours and to rely only on official information.

They have also been asked to immediately inform the authorities or the disaster control room if they notice any dangerous situation.

Badrinath Highway Blocked By Sirobagad Landslide