Uttarakhand Rafting Season Begins September 24; Rides For Tourists Priced At Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,500
More than 300 guides have registered on a new digital portal, while a Rs 100-crore project aims to improve parking, changing rooms and briefing facilities.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s 2026–27 river rafting season began on Thursday with new rates fixed for tourists and visitors willing to take the ride. As per the price fixed, they have to pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,500 depending on the route they opt for. Alongside the new rates, the tourism department is focusing on guide training, licensing and facilities for visitors.
The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board held an event to mark the opening of the season at Shivpuri in Rishikesh on September 23. Commercial rafting operations on the rivers were scheduled to begin the following day.
Under the revised rate list, the Phool Chatti to Neem Beach or Kharasrot stretch is the least expensive route, while the longer Kaudiyala to Neem Beach trip will cost Rs 3,500. Rafting operators have been asked to work within the prescribed rules and licensing system.
At the opening event, licences were formally distributed to registered rafting firms. Under the Uttarakhand River Rafting/Kayaking Rules, 2014, the firms have been granted temporary permission for 45 days from September 23. Permanent permission will follow once they complete the required procedures and pay the prescribed fees.
The state also plans to promote regulated rafting beyond the Ganga, on rivers including the Kali, Tons, Gori, Kosi, Alaknanda, Pindar, Saryu, Ramganga, Bhagirathi and Dhauliganga.
According to officials guide training is another focus this season. "The tourism department has begun Wilderness First Aid and CPR training in collaboration with the Hanifl Centre and Aerie Backcountry Medicine, USA. Around 700 rafting guides are slotted to be trained in phases," say people in the rafting industry, adding that better training for guides and staff will help build visitors’ confidence in the activity.
Work has also begun on the first phase of a roughly Rs 100-crore project for visitor facilities, including parking areas, changing rooms and briefing rooms.
Meanwhile, the tourism department has also come up with a tourist guide portal through which trained guides can obtain digital certification and identity cards. Their training and work details will also be available on the portal. More than 300 river rafting guides have registered so far and the department plans to eventually allow tourists to contact and book guides directly through it.
Senior state, district, police and forest officials, along with members of the Ganga River Rafting Management Committee, attended the opening event. The tourism department said the season is expected to create more employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth while supporting the growth of organised adventure tourism in the state.
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