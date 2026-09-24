ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Rafting Season Begins September 24; Rides For Tourists Priced At Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,500

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s 2026–27 river rafting season began on Thursday with new rates fixed for tourists and visitors willing to take the ride. As per the price fixed, they have to pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,500 depending on the route they opt for. Alongside the new rates, the tourism department is focusing on guide training, licensing and facilities for visitors.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board held an event to mark the opening of the season at Shivpuri in Rishikesh on September 23. Commercial rafting operations on the rivers were scheduled to begin the following day.

Under the revised rate list, the Phool Chatti to Neem Beach or Kharasrot stretch is the least expensive route, while the longer Kaudiyala to Neem Beach trip will cost Rs 3,500. Rafting operators have been asked to work within the prescribed rules and licensing system.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board held an event to mark the opening of the season at Shivpuri in Rishikesh on September 23 (ETV Bharat)

At the opening event, licences were formally distributed to registered rafting firms. Under the Uttarakhand River Rafting/Kayaking Rules, 2014, the firms have been granted temporary permission for 45 days from September 23. Permanent permission will follow once they complete the required procedures and pay the prescribed fees.