ETV Bharat / state

Posters Prohibiting Non-Hindu Entry Appear At Uttarakhand’s Har Ki Pauri, Ganga Sabha Cites 1916 Municipal Bylaws

Posters banning the entry of non-Hindus are seen displayed at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. ( Shri Ganga Sabha )

Haridwar: Posters banning the entry of non-Hindus have been put up in the world-famous Har Ki Pauri area of the holy city Haridwar in Uttarakhand. These posters were installed after repeated demands over the issue.

The notices clearly state that non-Hindus are prohibited from entering. They were put up by Shri Ganga Sabha, an organisation manages arrangements in the Har Ki Pauri area. The posters mention that the area falls under the Haridwar Municipal Act of 1916, under which the entry of non-Hindus is restricted.

Har Ki Pauri is considered one of the most important centres of Sanatan Dharma. Every day, thousands of devotees visit the site to take a holy dip in the Ganga, perform rituals and prayers, and engage in charitable activities.

Shri Ganga Sabha has managed the Har Ki Pauri area for decades. The organisation was founded by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

The current president of Shri Ganga Sabha, Nitin Gautam, has reiterated the request for a ban on non-Hindus entering the Har Ki Pauri area. This request has received support from certain saints and members of Hindu organisations, who argue that restricting entry is necessary to preserve the pilgrimage site's religious customs.

Reference To The 1916 Municipal Bylaws

These municipal bylaws, established in 1916, specify that only Hindus may enter the Har Ki Pauri area.

Citing the municipal bylaws framed in 1916, Nitin Gautam, president, Shri Ganga Sabha, said, "Provisions regarding this already exist, and it is necessary that they be implemented. For a long time, religious traditions have been neglected, affecting the Sanatan faith. Several requests were made to the administration, but when no concrete action was taken, we decided to put up these posters ourselves."

Shri Ganga Sabha has long managed Har Ki Pauri, overseeing arrangements and discipline in the area.

"This is why Shri Ganga Sabha has installed posters banning the entry of non-Hindus. It is important to inform people about the law so that its provisions are followed. These steps are being taken to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage site and to prevent entry by those who may not respect local customs. The posters have been installed to preserve the religious character of the site," he added.

Why Did The Demand For A Ban Gain Momentum?