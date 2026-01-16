Posters Prohibiting Non-Hindu Entry Appear At Uttarakhand’s Har Ki Pauri, Ganga Sabha Cites 1916 Municipal Bylaws
After video of Hindu youths cosplaying as Arab sheikhs went viral, posters banning non-Hindus appeared at Har Ki Pauri, as priests sought stricter enforcement.
Haridwar: Posters banning the entry of non-Hindus have been put up in the world-famous Har Ki Pauri area of the holy city Haridwar in Uttarakhand. These posters were installed after repeated demands over the issue.
The notices clearly state that non-Hindus are prohibited from entering. They were put up by Shri Ganga Sabha, an organisation manages arrangements in the Har Ki Pauri area. The posters mention that the area falls under the Haridwar Municipal Act of 1916, under which the entry of non-Hindus is restricted.
Har Ki Pauri is considered one of the most important centres of Sanatan Dharma. Every day, thousands of devotees visit the site to take a holy dip in the Ganga, perform rituals and prayers, and engage in charitable activities.
Shri Ganga Sabha has managed the Har Ki Pauri area for decades. The organisation was founded by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
The current president of Shri Ganga Sabha, Nitin Gautam, has reiterated the request for a ban on non-Hindus entering the Har Ki Pauri area. This request has received support from certain saints and members of Hindu organisations, who argue that restricting entry is necessary to preserve the pilgrimage site's religious customs.
Reference To The 1916 Municipal Bylaws
These municipal bylaws, established in 1916, specify that only Hindus may enter the Har Ki Pauri area.
Citing the municipal bylaws framed in 1916, Nitin Gautam, president, Shri Ganga Sabha, said, "Provisions regarding this already exist, and it is necessary that they be implemented. For a long time, religious traditions have been neglected, affecting the Sanatan faith. Several requests were made to the administration, but when no concrete action was taken, we decided to put up these posters ourselves."
Shri Ganga Sabha has long managed Har Ki Pauri, overseeing arrangements and discipline in the area.
"This is why Shri Ganga Sabha has installed posters banning the entry of non-Hindus. It is important to inform people about the law so that its provisions are followed. These steps are being taken to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage site and to prevent entry by those who may not respect local customs. The posters have been installed to preserve the religious character of the site," he added.
Why Did The Demand For A Ban Gain Momentum?
An incident that had taken place the previous Tuesday, has further intensified this demand. Two youths were seen roaming around Har Ki Pauri dressed as Arab sheikhs. Their video went viral on social media, which triggered concern among religious groups and a response from the police administration.
Office-bearers of Shri Ganga Sabha and local pilgrimage priests called the act a violation of the sanctity of the Ganga and the site. They demanded strict police action. The police detained the two youths, made them apologise, and issued fines under the Police Act.
It later emerged that the detained youths belonged to the Hindu community. They had dressed up as sheikhs to gain attention and popularity on social media.
Earlier, priests also conducted a checking drive in the area. During this, they verified the Aadhaar cards of vendors, roadside shopkeepers, and people engaged in begging to establish identities.
Priests, along with several saints, have long been demanding a ban on the entry and business activities of non-Hindus in the area. After the recent incident, this demand has once again gained strength. This time, Shri Ganga Sabha went a step further by putting up posters across the area.
What Are the 1916 Haridwar Municipal Bylaws?
Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was a prominent follower of Sanatan Dharma, a Hindu thinker, and a social reformer. He was a strong proponent of nation-building through adherence to Hindu ideals, cultural values and spiritual traditions. He founded the Prayag Hindu Sabha and in 1887, established the Bharat Dharma Mahamandal to promote Sanatan Dharma.
In 1916, a historic agreement, the Haridwar Municipal Bylaws, was reached between Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the British government. The bylaws aimed to preserve the religious purity and sanctity of Haridwar.
These bylaws restricted the entry of non-Hindus at major ghats such as Har Ki Pauri. They also prohibited non-Hindus from obtaining permanent residence. The intention was to protect the religious character of this Hindu pilgrimage city in accordance with Sanatan traditions.
Interestingly, these provisions are still recorded in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation's bylaws today.
