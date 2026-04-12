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Uttarakhand Police Issue Notice To Haryanvi Folk Singer For Using Abusive Language On Stage

Dehradun: Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma has been issued a notice by the Uttarakhand police for hurling abusive language from the stage during an event at Dayanand Anglo-Vedic Post Graduate College in Dehradun. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Sharma and Ajay Hooda performed the cultural program as part of the student union celebrations at the college, attended by Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami. Shortly after Dhami left, Sharma allegedly began using abusive language from the stage, causing discomfort among police officers, college staff, and students present at the venue.

Furthermore, Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma, who was also present at that time, tried to stop Sharma. But he did not desist.

Meanwhile, Sharma has released a video offering apologies. "For some time now, a suspicious individual has been harassing me. The stress resulting from this situation manifested itself on stage. If my words have caused offence or hurt to anyone, I sincerely apologise for it," he said.