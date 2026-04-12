Uttarakhand Police Issue Notice To Haryanvi Folk Singer For Using Abusive Language On Stage
Masoom Sharma has released a video offering apologies, saying the incident at Dehradun's DAV PG College was the outcome of constant harassment by an individual.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Dehradun: Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma has been issued a notice by the Uttarakhand police for hurling abusive language from the stage during an event at Dayanand Anglo-Vedic Post Graduate College in Dehradun. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
On Saturday, Sharma and Ajay Hooda performed the cultural program as part of the student union celebrations at the college, attended by Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami. Shortly after Dhami left, Sharma allegedly began using abusive language from the stage, causing discomfort among police officers, college staff, and students present at the venue.
Furthermore, Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma, who was also present at that time, tried to stop Sharma. But he did not desist.
Meanwhile, Sharma has released a video offering apologies. "For some time now, a suspicious individual has been harassing me. The stress resulting from this situation manifested itself on stage. If my words have caused offence or hurt to anyone, I sincerely apologise for it," he said.
Sharma further explained that he and his team were staying at a hotel in Dehradun. Since Friday night, a suspicious young man had been loitering around the hotel premises. Although they initially ignored this as a normal occurrence, he later received a phone call from his cousin from the United States, informing him that an unidentified individual had called him and made lewd remarks. Consequently, he and his entire team spent the night in a state of distress and anxiety.
Dehradun city SP Pramod Kumar said the police have taken cognisance of the incident of Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma allegedly using abusive and indecent language from the stage during the closing ceremony of the Student Union Week held at DAV PG College. "The Dalanwala police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into all the facts surrounding the case. A notice has been issued to the singer. Further legal action will be initiated based on the facts that come to light during the course of the investigation," he added.
Sharma has been embroiled in controversies in the past as well. In 2024, a woman accused him of assault and molestation. In 2025, the Haryana government ordered the removal of his songs from YouTube on charges of promoting "gun culture".
In February, a controversy erupted during a live show in Jind following an altercation with a former Sarpanch and the use of derogatory language from the stage by Sharma.
Also Read