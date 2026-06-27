Uttarakhand Police File Case Against Unidentified Nihangs For Dehradun Vandalism
A case has been registered against unidentified Nihangs on charges including breaking through barricades, attempting to run over police personnel, brandishing weapons, obstructing official duty.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have registered a case under serious charges against unidentified Nihangs at the Vikasnagar police station, after a jatha of Nihang Sikhs, who had set out from Chandigarh for Hemkund Sahib on Thursday night, and forcibly entered the state from Himachal Pradesh by breaching the Kulhal barrier, despite the presence of barricades.
The police allege that a large number of Nihang Sikhs engaged in acts like breaching barricades, attempting to run vehicles over police personnel, brandishing weapons to spread fear, obstructing officials on duty, and damaging public property. According to reports, an appeal had been made via social media on June 25, urging the Nihang Sikhs, primarily from Punjab, to gather at Karnaprayag.
Upon receiving information, police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were deployed at the Kulhal Gate barrier (located on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border) to maintain law and order and traffic flow. The administration had appealed to the Nihang Sikhs to travel in small groups while maintaining peace, but they remained adamant on their demands.
After negotiations failed, the Nihangs approached the barricades and broke through them while brandishing swords, kirpans, battle-axes, spears, and other weapons. During this process, vehicles parked near the barricades were damaged, and attempts were made to run vehicles over police personnel on duty, creating a chaotic situation at the scene.
Today, SP (Dehradun Rural) Pankaj Gairola, talking about the case registered against the Nihangs, said: "A case has been registered at the Vikasnagar police station against unidentified Nihang Sikhs on charges including attempted murder, obstruction of official duty, assault on a public servant, damage to public property, use of criminal force, and creating an atmosphere of fear among the public. Additionally, the investigation of the case has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Sanoj Kumar."
Also Read:
- Kulhal Border Sealed After Nihangs From Paonta Sahib Marched Into Dehradun Thursday Night; Officials Arrive To Hold Talks
- Nihang Sikhs Trying To Enter Uttarakhand From Paonta Sahib Stopped By Police On Border
- Rudraprayag Gurdwara Dispute: All Nihangs Descend From Roof, Leave On Motorcycles
- Rudraprayag Gurdwara Standoff: Punjab CM Mann Speaks To Dhami, Calls For Sensible Approach