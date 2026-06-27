ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police File Case Against Unidentified Nihangs For Dehradun Vandalism

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have registered a case under serious charges against unidentified Nihangs at the Vikasnagar police station, after a jatha of Nihang Sikhs, who had set out from Chandigarh for Hemkund Sahib on Thursday night, and forcibly entered the state from Himachal Pradesh by breaching the Kulhal barrier, despite the presence of barricades.

The police allege that a large number of Nihang Sikhs engaged in acts like breaching barricades, attempting to run vehicles over police personnel, brandishing weapons to spread fear, obstructing officials on duty, and damaging public property. According to reports, an appeal had been made via social media on June 25, urging the Nihang Sikhs, primarily from Punjab, to gather at Karnaprayag.

Upon receiving information, police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were deployed at the Kulhal Gate barrier (located on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border) to maintain law and order and traffic flow. The administration had appealed to the Nihang Sikhs to travel in small groups while maintaining peace, but they remained adamant on their demands.