ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Arrest Woman Among 3 Nepalis In Hyderabad Jewellery Theft Case

Rudrapur: The Uttarakhand police on Monday night arrested three Nepali residents, including a woman, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over five crores from the house of a businessman in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The arrest came after the recovery of the stolen jewellery in a joint operation of the Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh Police. The accused had fled to Uttarakhand after the theft, and the coordinated efforts of the police helped crack the case. The arrests were made by the Rudrapur Police after acting on information provided by the Telangana Police about the accused.

According to police, the accused were planning to flee to Nepal via Uttarakhand. The accused allegedly committed a theft at a villa in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and stole gold jewellery weighing nearly one kilogram and diamonds from the house of a businessman residing in the Hill Ridge Villas. The police had identified a Nepali couple employed at the house as the prime suspects, whom the businessman had hired only a month back.

When the businessman's family returned from a recent trip to Mumbai, the Nepali couple was missing. Initially, the businessman assumed they had left without informing anyone, as there were no signs of forced entry or broken locks. Later, it was discovered that a gold chain along with other jewellery was missing. A police complaint was subsequently filed, following which an investigation was started in the case.