Uttarakhand Police Arrest Two Men For Beating Children Over Cold Drink Theft
A case was registered against two individuals Meghraj and Mahavir under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJC) and police arrested them.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police have arrested two men accused of tying and beating four children over allegations of stealing a cold drink in Haridwar district.
The incident, which took place in Dariyapur village under the Piran Kaliyar police station limits, came to the fore after a video of it surfaced online. The footage shows four children tied with ropes and beaten with sticks. It quickly went viral on social media and triggered outrage across the state.
While kids were being slapped and beaten, some bystanders filmed the abuse without intervening. The children’s cries for mercy went ignored, highlighting the brutality of the act.
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए पिरान कलियर पुलिस ने नाबालिग बच्चों के साथ मारपीट व क्रूरता करने वाले दो आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया। बच्चों पर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर लाठी-डंडों से पीटने के मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज कर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/bIaKxbcKqO— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) June 21, 2026
ETV Bharat reported the incident, which led to the action by the police. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Shekhar Chandra Suyal ordered an immediate probe.
“A case was registered against two individuals Meghraj and Mahavir under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJC) and police arrested them within hours,” police said. “The accused face charges for assault and taking the law into their own hands,” they said.
Police reiterated that cruelty against children and vigilante justice would not be tolerated. “This is a serious issue but we are committed to protecting minors and ensuring justice. We ensured a swift response to send a strong message,” officials said.
Meanwhile, civil society members have demanded strict action against the culprits and counseling for the affected children to help them recover from this trauma.
Also Read