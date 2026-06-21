ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Arrest Two Men For Beating Children Over Cold Drink Theft

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police have arrested two men accused of tying and beating four children over allegations of stealing a cold drink in Haridwar district.

The incident, which took place in Dariyapur village under the Piran Kaliyar police station limits, came to the fore after a video of it surfaced online. The footage shows four children tied with ropes and beaten with sticks. It quickly went viral on social media and triggered outrage across the state.

While kids were being slapped and beaten, some bystanders filmed the abuse without intervening. The children’s cries for mercy went ignored, highlighting the brutality of the act.