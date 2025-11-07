ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Arrest Man For Rs 30 Lakh Extortion Bid Using Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name

Roorkee: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a man in Haridwar district for allegedly demanding a Rs 30 lakh ransom in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused allegedly tried to extort money from a friend living abroad by invoking Bishnoi’s name, officials said. But he was arrested, and officers produced him in court and launched a search for his accomplices.

The action was taken following a complaint by Ravi Kumar, son of Ravindra Kumar and a resident of Dhanauri village in the Piran Kaliyar police station area. He told police that he received a threatening call on October 30, and the caller demanded Rs 30 lakh. “Based on his complaint, we registered a case under relevant sections and began an investigation,” said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal.

He said multiple teams were formed to trace the source of the call, and later it was found that the mobile number was registered in Kiloi village under the Sadar police station in Rohtak, Haryana.