Uttarakhand Police Arrest Man For Rs 30 Lakh Extortion Bid Using Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name

A joint police team traced the extortion call to Haryana and arrested one suspect, while another remains at large, officials said.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

Roorkee: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a man in Haridwar district for allegedly demanding a Rs 30 lakh ransom in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused allegedly tried to extort money from a friend living abroad by invoking Bishnoi’s name, officials said. But he was arrested, and officers produced him in court and launched a search for his accomplices.

The action was taken following a complaint by Ravi Kumar, son of Ravindra Kumar and a resident of Dhanauri village in the Piran Kaliyar police station area. He told police that he received a threatening call on October 30, and the caller demanded Rs 30 lakh. “Based on his complaint, we registered a case under relevant sections and began an investigation,” said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal.

He said multiple teams were formed to trace the source of the call, and later it was found that the mobile number was registered in Kiloi village under the Sadar police station in Rohtak, Haryana.

A joint team from the Piran Kaliyar police station and the district’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) found that Ajay Hooda, who is working in Armenia, had obtained the complainant’s phone number from his friend Ashish Saini, a resident of Muldaspur Majra in the Bahadrabad police station area.

Police said Hooda made the threatening call from Armenia. Saini has been arrested, while Hooda remains at large.

Dobal said Saini (36), son of Dhaniram Saini, was arrested for extortion. Hooda, son of Suresh from Kiloi village in Rohtak, is being sought by the police.

“To earn quick money, the accused planned the extortion along with his partner in Armenia and demanded Rs 30 lakh in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” Dobal said.

