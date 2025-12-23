ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Plans To Host International Tourism Conclave In February 2026

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand tourism department is mulling organising an international tourism conclave in February 2026 to augment the sector and attract foreign tourists.

Tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said while the tourism department is conducting roadshows across India to promote winter tourism, plans are afoot for another major event in February to put Uttarakhand on the world tourism map. "An international tourism conclave will be held in February 2026, attended by national and international tour operators and various stakeholders from the sector. This will be the first international tourism conclave in the 25-year history of the state," he added.

Garbyal said tourists and tour operators from India and abroad have been invited to the conclave in Uttarakhand and appealed to all tourists to make the most of the ongoing winter tourism season. "While the plains are currently shrouded in fog, tourists can enjoy the sunshine in the mountains of Uttarakhand," he added.