Uttarakhand Plans To Host International Tourism Conclave In February 2026
Tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said that members of hotel associations, all-India tour operators, inbound tour operators and anyone connected to the tourism sector can participate.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand tourism department is mulling organising an international tourism conclave in February 2026 to augment the sector and attract foreign tourists.
Tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said while the tourism department is conducting roadshows across India to promote winter tourism, plans are afoot for another major event in February to put Uttarakhand on the world tourism map. "An international tourism conclave will be held in February 2026, attended by national and international tour operators and various stakeholders from the sector. This will be the first international tourism conclave in the 25-year history of the state," he added.
Garbyal said tourists and tour operators from India and abroad have been invited to the conclave in Uttarakhand and appealed to all tourists to make the most of the ongoing winter tourism season. "While the plains are currently shrouded in fog, tourists can enjoy the sunshine in the mountains of Uttarakhand," he added.
Elaborating on the participants, Garbyal said members of hotel associations, all-India tour operators, inbound tour operators and anyone connected to the tourism sector can participate in this event to share their insights on different tourism opportunities and the latest technologies and methods.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday laid the foundation stones for 32 development projects worth at least Rs. 77.25 crores, while participating in a multi-purpose camp organised at Tadikhet in Almora district under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign.
During the programme, he interacted with residents and inspected stalls set up by various government departments. Through this camp, eligible beneficiaries were provided with on-the-spot benefits of several public welfare schemes, and public grievances were resolved immediately. The development projects worth approximately Rs 77.25 crores included the foundation laying of nine schemes worth Rs 47.85 crores and the inauguration of 23 schemes worth Rs 2940 crores. Dhami also made several important announcements related to development works in the Ranikhet Assembly constituency.
