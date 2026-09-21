ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Plans Geothermal Energy Push, Teams To Study Sites In Ladakh And Iceland

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Energy Department is stepping up efforts to explore the use of geothermal springs as a potential source of clean energy in the state’s high Himalayan regions. A pre-feasibility study has already been completed at the Tapovan geothermal site, while plans are underway to send Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) employees to geothermal sites in Ladakh and Iceland for technical training.

The state approved the Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy-2025 during a Cabinet meeting on July 9, 2025. Following the completion of a pre-feasibility study at Tapovan, UJVNL is expected to begin exploratory drilling at the site. Officials said the necessary paperwork is in its final stages.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, said a working group on geothermal energy has been formed and its first meeting is expected soon. Officials from ONGC and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are expected to participate.

“The pre-feasibility test at the Tapovan geothermal spring has been completed and the site has been found suitable. UJVNL has been allotted the site for exploratory drilling and the work will begin soon,” Sundaram said.

According to studies by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, 40 geothermal springs have been identified in Uttarakhand, with 20 located in the Garhwal region and 20 in Kumaon, mainly in the high Himalayan areas.

Dr Samir Kumar Tiwari, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the state’s geothermal resources could have applications beyond electricity generation. “Geothermal springs across the world are broadly classified into deep, medium and shallow sources. The geothermal springs in Ladakh are classified as medium sources, while those in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast fall under the shallow-source category,” Tiwari said.

Uttarakhand plans geothermal energy push, teams to study sites in Ladakh and Iceland (ETV Bharat)

Given the potential of geothermal energy, the Uttarakhand government signed an MoU with Icelandic company Verkís on January 17, 2025. The company has carried out a pre-feasibility study of geothermal resources.

Iceland has been chosen as a training destination because of its extensive use of geothermal energy. Around 29% of Iceland's electricity generation comes from geothermal power plants, while geothermal hot water is used to heat more than 90% of homes, according to information cited by officials.

The Uttarakhand Energy Department plans to send a team of employees to Iceland to study geothermal technology and gain practical experience in its utilisation.