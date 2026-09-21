Uttarakhand Plans Geothermal Energy Push, Teams To Study Sites In Ladakh And Iceland
The state approved the Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy-2025 during a Cabinet meeting on July 9, 2025
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Energy Department is stepping up efforts to explore the use of geothermal springs as a potential source of clean energy in the state’s high Himalayan regions. A pre-feasibility study has already been completed at the Tapovan geothermal site, while plans are underway to send Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) employees to geothermal sites in Ladakh and Iceland for technical training.
The state approved the Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy-2025 during a Cabinet meeting on July 9, 2025. Following the completion of a pre-feasibility study at Tapovan, UJVNL is expected to begin exploratory drilling at the site. Officials said the necessary paperwork is in its final stages.
R Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, said a working group on geothermal energy has been formed and its first meeting is expected soon. Officials from ONGC and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are expected to participate.
“The pre-feasibility test at the Tapovan geothermal spring has been completed and the site has been found suitable. UJVNL has been allotted the site for exploratory drilling and the work will begin soon,” Sundaram said.
According to studies by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, 40 geothermal springs have been identified in Uttarakhand, with 20 located in the Garhwal region and 20 in Kumaon, mainly in the high Himalayan areas.
Dr Samir Kumar Tiwari, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the state’s geothermal resources could have applications beyond electricity generation. “Geothermal springs across the world are broadly classified into deep, medium and shallow sources. The geothermal springs in Ladakh are classified as medium sources, while those in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast fall under the shallow-source category,” Tiwari said.
Given the potential of geothermal energy, the Uttarakhand government signed an MoU with Icelandic company Verkís on January 17, 2025. The company has carried out a pre-feasibility study of geothermal resources.
Iceland has been chosen as a training destination because of its extensive use of geothermal energy. Around 29% of Iceland's electricity generation comes from geothermal power plants, while geothermal hot water is used to heat more than 90% of homes, according to information cited by officials.
The Uttarakhand Energy Department plans to send a team of employees to Iceland to study geothermal technology and gain practical experience in its utilisation.
Ladakh's Puga Valley is also emerging as an important site for geothermal energy exploration in India. ONGC and Icelandic experts have been working on plans for a 1 MW geothermal power plant at Puga.
Sundaram said a technical team from Uttarakhand is expected to visit the Ladakh site after October to study the ongoing work. “Some employees will also be sent to Iceland for training related to geothermal energy. Since this is a new energy source and the Jal Vidyut Nigam does not yet have experience in this field, we will send teams wherever possible to gain practical knowledge,” he said.
According to Tiwari, the Tapovan geothermal spring has been studied for decades. The Geological Survey of India conducted an early study at the site in 1970 and drilled to a depth of around 400 metres. The water temperature recorded during the study was around 89-90°C. The possibility of using the resource for power generation was considered at the time, but the project did not progress.
Tiwari said low-temperature turbines were not available then, while binary power plants generally required temperatures of around 100°C under the technology available at the time. Advances in geothermal technology have renewed interest in such resources, he said.
The Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy-2025 seeks to promote scientific research and exploration of geothermal resources, assess their economic and environmental feasibility, and encourage their use for electricity generation, heating and cooling, water treatment and community development.
The policy also aims to diversify the state's energy supply, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to Uttarakhand's long-term energy and environmental goals.
Under the policy, geothermal projects can be allocated to central and state public sector undertakings through nomination and to private companies through competitive bidding. Developers will be selected for exploration and development through Expressions of Interest (EoI).
Developers are required to submit a Detailed Project Report within one year of site allocation. Projects are to be allocated for 30 years, with mandatory inspections at specified intervals after commissioning.
The policy also provides for financial assistance of up to 50% for exploration and reconnaissance surveys, along with a single-window mechanism for approvals. Projects are required to commence within four years of approval.
The state government can purchase up to 80% of the project capacity at rates determined by the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC), according to the policy.
The Energy Department has constituted a working group to coordinate geothermal-related activities. The group is expected to bring together officials and experts, including representatives of ONGC and the Wadia Institute.
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