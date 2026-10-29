Uttarakhand Plans 100-Mile Ultra Marathon From Mana Pass To Auli At High Altitude
The proposal follows the successful organisation of the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Pithoragarh earlier this month.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is planning to organise a 100-mile Ultra Marathon from Mana Pass to Auli, aiming to promote adventure sports, boost tourism in border villages, and create local employment opportunities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given in-principle approval for the proposed event, and the Tourism Department is preparing its framework.
The proposal follows the successful organisation of the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Pithoragarh earlier this month. If implemented, the new event would take runners through challenging Himalayan terrain and seek to establish Uttarakhand as an international destination for high-altitude adventure sports.
According to the proposed plan, the ultra-marathon will begin at Mana Pass, at an altitude of nearly 18,000 feet, and conclude in Auli via Mana village and Pandukeshwar. The race is expected to cover around 100 miles - about 161 kilometres covering a route of 5,638.8 metres. However, the final route and elevation details are yet to be confirmed.
The event is also expected to generate business for local homestays, hotels, transport operators, food services and other tourism-related enterprises by attracting international athletes, support teams, coaches and visitors.
The Tourism Department aims to attract runners from different countries and make the event one of the world's prominent high-altitude ultra marathons.
Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said, "The event is being planned on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The objective is to organise it successfully while developing new tourism opportunities in Uttarakhand's border areas.”
He added that the department was preparing the framework for the proposed event and examining the possibility of establishing it as a major high-altitude ultra marathon. The event's date, registration details and other arrangements will be decided after the planning process is completed.
Digambar Singh Kunwar, who won the men's 70-kilometre ultra marathon at the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 on October 24, said, “The government's initiative is good. This race would be a great opportunity for young runners like us. It would also help people living in remote mountain areas benefit from tourism. An ultra marathon at a high altitude would attract global attention, boost tourism and promote self-employment," Kunwar said.
Meenakshi Negi, winner of the women's 70-kilometre ultra marathon at the same event, said, “There has been an increase in marathon and ultra marathon events in recent years, and athletes are enjoying participating in them. The excitement of a 100-mile ultra marathon would be different. The challenge of running at one of the country's highest locations is thrilling, and the event would provide valuable experience to emerging runners," Negi said.
The proposal comes after the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0, held in Pithoragarh from October 24 to 26. The event attracted approximately 1,100 athletes from 26 states and other regions.
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