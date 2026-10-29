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Uttarakhand Plans 100-Mile Ultra Marathon From Mana Pass To Auli At High Altitude

Uttarakhand Plans 100-Mile Ultra Marathon From Mana Pass to Auli at High Altitude ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is planning to organise a 100-mile Ultra Marathon from Mana Pass to Auli, aiming to promote adventure sports, boost tourism in border villages, and create local employment opportunities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given in-principle approval for the proposed event, and the Tourism Department is preparing its framework.

The proposal follows the successful organisation of the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Pithoragarh earlier this month. If implemented, the new event would take runners through challenging Himalayan terrain and seek to establish Uttarakhand as an international destination for high-altitude adventure sports.

According to the proposed plan, the ultra-marathon will begin at Mana Pass, at an altitude of nearly 18,000 feet, and conclude in Auli via Mana village and Pandukeshwar. The race is expected to cover around 100 miles - about 161 kilometres covering a route of 5,638.8 metres. However, the final route and elevation details are yet to be confirmed. Uttarakhand Plans 100-Mile Ultra Marathon From Mana Pass to Auli at High Altitude (ETV Bharat) The event is also expected to generate business for local homestays, hotels, transport operators, food services and other tourism-related enterprises by attracting international athletes, support teams, coaches and visitors. The Tourism Department aims to attract runners from different countries and make the event one of the world's prominent high-altitude ultra marathons. Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said, "The event is being planned on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The objective is to organise it successfully while developing new tourism opportunities in Uttarakhand's border areas.”