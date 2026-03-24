ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Panel Formed To Probe NSG Commando's Death In Roorkee Hospital After Family Alleges Negligence

Roorkee: A day after the suspicious death of a 37-year-old NSG (National Security Guard) commando at a private hospital here in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on Monday formed a three-member inquiry committee to carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to his death and allegations of medical negligence brought by the family of deceased.

NSG commando Dhanprakash, a resident of Mohanpura village under Civil Lines police station area in Roorkee, was posted in West Bengal and had come home on leave two days ago.

As per police, on Sunday (March 22), he was travelling on his bike to attend a family function in Bhagwanpur, when he was hit by a bus of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation near Salier village. Following the accident, the bus driver fled the spot. The injured commando was taken by his family to a private hospital near Chawmandi Tiraha in Roorkee. It has been alleged that doctors did not attend to him for a long time, and a nursing staff gave him an injection, after which he died shortly.

Soon, the irate family members created a ruckus at the nursing home and accused the hospital of negligence. Protests also erupted outside the mortuary during the post mortem, following which police personnel rushed to the spot to prevent any further untoward incident. As protests continued till late night, Haridwar CMO RK Singh reached the spot and ordered an inquiry. Police then sent the body to the government hospital in Roorkee for autopsy.