Uttarakhand: Over 14.73 Lakh Pilgrims Have Paid Obeisance At Kedarnath Temple So Far This Season
With monsoon expected to subside, weather is likely to improve in September; as a result, number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham is expected to rise.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Even though the weather in the mountains keeps shifting, the rain has not dampened the faith of Baba Kedar's devotees. The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham continues uninterrupted amidst monsoon rain, mist, and the challenges posed by mountain routes.
Pilgrims from various parts of India are overcoming numerous hardships to reach Baba Kedar's abode. The surging crowds at the shrine and the chants of "Baba Kedar" echoing through the temple complex bear witness to the devotees' faith.
So far this pilgrimage season, over 14.73 lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar. Despite the rain, the movement of pilgrims continues along the route and at the shrine itself. Queues of devotees form for worship from early morning. Even the challenges posed by the weather have failed to diminish the pilgrims' enthusiasm.
The enthusiasm of the pilgrims upon reaching the shrine is a sight to behold; for them, the difficulties caused by the weather pale in comparison to their deep longing to see Baba. These days, Kedarnath Dham is witnessing a remarkable confluence of faith and devotion. Pilgrims are visible everywhere within the temple complex, and the entire shrine is imbued with the spirit of Lord Shiva, resonating with chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Baba Kedar".
With the monsoon activity expected to subside, the weather is likely to improve in September. As a result, the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham is expected to rise in the next phase of the pilgrimage. Clear weather will facilitate smoother movement along the route, potentially allowing a large number of devotees from across the country to visit Baba Kedar.
At Kedarnath Dham, the sight of queues of pilgrims amidst raindrops and the enthusiasm of devotees waiting for “darshan” (holy viewing) in front of the temple is remarkable. Despite the challenging weather, the joy of seeing 'Baba' is clearly visible on the faces of the pilgrims reaching the shrine.
"We expect a further increase in the number of travellers in September if the weather improves," says Vineet Posti, a member of the Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.
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