ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Over 14.73 Lakh Pilgrims Have Paid Obeisance At Kedarnath Temple So Far This Season

Rudraprayag: Even though the weather in the mountains keeps shifting, the rain has not dampened the faith of Baba Kedar's devotees. The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham continues uninterrupted amidst monsoon rain, mist, and the challenges posed by mountain routes.

Pilgrims from various parts of India are overcoming numerous hardships to reach Baba Kedar's abode. The surging crowds at the shrine and the chants of "Baba Kedar" echoing through the temple complex bear witness to the devotees' faith.

So far this pilgrimage season, over 14.73 lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar. Despite the rain, the movement of pilgrims continues along the route and at the shrine itself. Queues of devotees form for worship from early morning. Even the challenges posed by the weather have failed to diminish the pilgrims' enthusiasm.

The enthusiasm of the pilgrims upon reaching the shrine is a sight to behold; for them, the difficulties caused by the weather pale in comparison to their deep longing to see Baba. These days, Kedarnath Dham is witnessing a remarkable confluence of faith and devotion. Pilgrims are visible everywhere within the temple complex, and the entire shrine is imbued with the spirit of Lord Shiva, resonating with chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Baba Kedar".