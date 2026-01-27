Uttarakhand-Origin Tennis Star Ronit Karki Honoured By Indian Consulate After Dream Wimbledon Run
January 27, 2026
January 27, 2026
Dehradun: A youngster with roots in Uttarakhand was honoured by the Indian embassy in New York on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day. Recognition came Ronit Karki’s way for his achievements in tennis, particularly his impressive performance in the 2025 Wimbledon Boys' Singles Final, where he was the runner-up.
His father, Trilok Karki, was presented the award by consul general of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. The Karki family lives in New Jersey in the United States. They hail from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Ronit plays tennis for the United States.
The certificate presented to Ronit Karki by the Indian Embassy in New York mentions, “His commitment to the sport, marked by perseverance, skill, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, has earned him recognition as an inspiration to aspiring athletes around the world and has brought immense pride to the Indian American community."
Ronit's uncle, Bharat Karki, who lives in Mumbai, expressed his happiness over his nephew's achievements. He told ETV Bharat that Ronit's grandmother is currently in the United States. She was invited by Ronit to watch the USTA U18 Nationals. “After winning the final, Ronit posed for a cute photo with her,” he said.
Ronit won the ITF Junior J300 Barranquilla doubles title with partner Jack Satterfield in January 2025. In June 2025, he reached the second round of the Roland Garros Junior Championships. He previously won the Gold Ball at the 2023 USTA Winter Nationals for Boys 18 and the 2024 Easter Bowl Boys 18 doubles.
A graduate from Stanford University in the United States, Ronit achieved his career high ranking of 49 on April 28, 2025. His highest ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior ranking is world No. 18. He achieved this feat by reaching the finals of the 2025 Wimbledon Boys' Singles tennis tournament.
Ronit has been a U-14, 16, 18, and US national champion. He is also a USTA Under 18 national champion. He dedicated this victory to his family. Posing with his grandmother, he credited his family for the award. He has enrolled at Harvard University for the academic year.
The Karki family is a native of Jabuka village in the Pangkhu area of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. As a 17-year-old American tennis player, Ronit has made waves on the international junior lawn tennis circuit.
His father, Trilok Singh Karki and mother, Kanchan Karki, are both engineers. The family moved to the United States, where Ronit was born. His elder sister, Naomi Karki, also plays junior-level tennis for the United States.
