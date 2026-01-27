ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand-Origin Tennis Star Ronit Karki Honoured By Indian Consulate After Dream Wimbledon Run

Dehradun: A youngster with roots in Uttarakhand was honoured by the Indian embassy in New York on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day. Recognition came Ronit Karki’s way for his achievements in tennis, particularly his impressive performance in the 2025 Wimbledon Boys' Singles Final, where he was the runner-up.

His father, Trilok Karki, was presented the award by consul general of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. The Karki family lives in New Jersey in the United States. They hail from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Ronit plays tennis for the United States.

The certificate presented to Ronit Karki by the Indian Embassy in New York mentions, “His commitment to the sport, marked by perseverance, skill, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, has earned him recognition as an inspiration to aspiring athletes around the world and has brought immense pride to the Indian American community."

Ronit's uncle, Bharat Karki, who lives in Mumbai, expressed his happiness over his nephew's achievements. He told ETV Bharat that Ronit's grandmother is currently in the United States. She was invited by Ronit to watch the USTA U18 Nationals. “After winning the final, Ronit posed for a cute photo with her,” he said.

Ronit won the ITF Junior J300 Barranquilla doubles title with partner Jack Satterfield in January 2025. In June 2025, he reached the second round of the Roland Garros Junior Championships. He previously won the Gold Ball at the 2023 USTA Winter Nationals for Boys 18 and the 2024 Easter Bowl Boys 18 doubles.