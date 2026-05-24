Uttarakhand Organic Growers In Limbo As Over 90,000 Certifications Suspended
Organic grower groups are required to register as societies, companies or legal entities but 312 are unregistered so certification of associated farmers has been suspended.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Dehradun: Efforts to establish Uttarakhand as a model state for organic farming hang in balance as organic certificates for over 90,000 farmers have been suspended, threatening local livelihoods.
The action taken by the Uttarakhand State Organic Certification Agency (USOCA), has raised serious questions regarding department's functioning and government preparedness.
Around 1,50,000 farmers in the state are engaged in organic farming, cultivating crops on nearly 74,000 hectares of land. Over the past two decades, the government launched large-scale campaigns enabling farmers to shift from chemical-based agriculture to organic farming. Crores of rupees were spent on schemes providing training to farmers, product certification, and market access. However, the sluggish pace of the government machinery and a lack of departmental coordination have now plunged the entire system into crisis.
According to reports, the certification of farmers associated with 312 organic grower groups in the state was suspended because these groups lacked valid 'Legal Entity' status. As per regulations, groups involved in organic farming are required to be registered as a society, a company, or a recognised legal entity. However, a significant number of such groups are yet to be registered.
Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on April 16, 2026, wrote to Agriculture Secretary S N Pandey to apprise him of the situation. Despite this, no concrete initiatives were undertaken at the departmental level to facilitate the registration process for the farmers and groups.
Following which, certification of over 90,000 farmers has already been suspended and if the situation does not improve soon, over condition of 1,13,000 farmers could be jeopardised by the end of June.
Expressing concern, an APEDA official has noted that Uttarakhand is among the few states where organic farming has received significant promotion on a large scale. Consequently, the suspension of certification for such a large number of farmers could prove detrimental to both the state and the farmers themselves. Thus, it has requested the state government to issue necessary directives to the Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB) and USOCA to ensure the speedy renewal of farmers' certifications. It has agreed to grant additional time to these farmers to complete the necessary legal formalities. The question that arises is why necessary steps were not taken in a timely manner earlier.
Amidst this controversy, employees of the Uttarakhand Organic Produce Council have also gone on strike, alleging they have not received their salaries for the past four months. The Council's field and office staff have halted operations and commenced a sit-in protest. Office-bearers of the employees' union said that the situation has deteriorated due to the negligence of officials and their lack of interest in project management.
They have alleged that the scheme was not implemented in a systematic and timely manner. Several employees associated with the Council participated in the sit-in, raising demands for the immediate release of their salaries.
Meanwhile, the UOCB management has held the employees responsible. Abhay Saxena, MD of UOCB, asserted that it was the responsibility of the employees to make the farmer groups self-reliant and to facilitate their recognition as legal entities. He stated that the Government of India had previously issued guidelines in this regard. According to him, APEDA has agreed to include the suspension period within the continuity of service, which could provide relief to the farmers.
"Employees are paid an honorarium proportionate to the volume of certification work performed; therefore, if the certification process remains incomplete, it is only natural that payments would be affected. A budget of RS 90 lakh has already been sanctioned, and the pending payments will be released within the next 10 to 12 days," Saxena assured.
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