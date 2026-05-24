ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Organic Growers In Limbo As Over 90,000 Certifications Suspended

Dehradun: Efforts to establish Uttarakhand as a model state for organic farming hang in balance as organic certificates for over 90,000 farmers have been suspended, threatening local livelihoods.

The action taken by the Uttarakhand State Organic Certification Agency (USOCA), has raised serious questions regarding department's functioning and government preparedness.

Around 1,50,000 farmers in the state are engaged in organic farming, cultivating crops on nearly 74,000 hectares of land. Over the past two decades, the government launched large-scale campaigns enabling farmers to shift from chemical-based agriculture to organic farming. Crores of rupees were spent on schemes providing training to farmers, product certification, and market access. However, the sluggish pace of the government machinery and a lack of departmental coordination have now plunged the entire system into crisis.

According to reports, the certification of farmers associated with 312 organic grower groups in the state was suspended because these groups lacked valid 'Legal Entity' status. As per regulations, groups involved in organic farming are required to be registered as a society, a company, or a recognised legal entity. However, a significant number of such groups are yet to be registered.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on April 16, 2026, wrote to Agriculture Secretary S N Pandey to apprise him of the situation. Despite this, no concrete initiatives were undertaken at the departmental level to facilitate the registration process for the farmers and groups.

Following which, certification of over 90,000 farmers has already been suspended and if the situation does not improve soon, over condition of 1,13,000 farmers could be jeopardised by the end of June.