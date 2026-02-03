Uttarakhand Opens 83 Himalayan Peaks For Montaineering; Waives Fees For Indian Climbers
All permissions for mountaineering expeditions will now be obtained online through the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System (UKMPS).
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Dehradun: In a move to position Uttarakhand as a major hub for adventure tourism, the state government has opened 83 high-altitude peaks for mountaineering expeditions and announced a waiver of government fees for Indian climbers.
The decision, a joint initiative by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and the Forest Department, opens up prominent peaks ranging from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres in the Garhwal and Kumaon Himalayan regions.
According to official sources, the list includes world-renowned summits such as Kamet (7,756m), Nanda Devi (East), the Chaukhamba and Trishul groups, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli, and Neelkanth. These peaks are spread across the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal.
Climbing permitted without fees
According to officials, the Uttarakhand government has also provided significant relief to Indian mountaineers by waiving all government expedition fees. This includes peak fees, camping fees, trail management fees, and environmental fees. The officials said this will provide an opportunity for young Indian mountaineers to come forward.
Permissions through online single-window system
All permissions for mountaineering expeditions will now be obtained online through the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System (UKMPS). This move is aimed at making the permission process transparent and save time.
In a relief to foreign mountaineers, the rules have also been relaxed for them. All fees charged by the Forest Department have been waived. Now, foreign mountaineers will only have to pay the fees determined by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF).
Tourism boost in border areas
According to the government, this initiative will boost tourism in border and remote areas. The initiative is taken for opening new employment opportunities for locals. Officials said with a slew of initiatives, Uttarakhand is going to gain recognition as a major international mountaineering destination.
The Uttarakhand tourism department asked mountaineers from India and abroad to adhere to safety standards and environmental regulations during their expeditions and to respect the fragile nature of the Himalayas.