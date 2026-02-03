ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Opens 83 Himalayan Peaks For Montaineering; Waives Fees For Indian Climbers

Dehradun: In a move to position Uttarakhand as a major hub for adventure tourism, the state government has opened 83 high-altitude peaks for mountaineering expeditions and announced a waiver of government fees for Indian climbers.

The decision, a joint initiative by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and the Forest Department, opens up prominent peaks ranging from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres in the Garhwal and Kumaon Himalayan regions.

According to official sources, the list includes world-renowned summits such as Kamet (7,756m), Nanda Devi (East), the Chaukhamba and Trishul groups, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli, and Neelkanth. These peaks are spread across the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal.

Climbing permitted without fees

According to officials, the Uttarakhand government has also provided significant relief to Indian mountaineers by waiving all government expedition fees. This includes peak fees, camping fees, trail management fees, and environmental fees. The officials said this will provide an opportunity for young Indian mountaineers to come forward.

Permissions through online single-window system