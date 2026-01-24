ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand On High Alert As Heavy Snowfall Shuts 66 Roads, Avalanche Warning Issued

Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman reviewed the situation across districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Disaster management authorities in Uttarakhand have been placed on high alert following heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas. Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman reviewed the situation across districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday, assessing the impact of rain, snowfall and fog.

He directed officials to streamline arrangements swiftly and remain on 24×7 alert, with public convenience as the top priority. At present, 66 roads across the state are closed due to snowfall.

Secretary Suman said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates. The review covered road closures, electricity and drinking water supply status, and incidents involving stranded vehicles and people.

Roads And Infrastructure Affected

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, as of the evening of January 24, a total of 66 roads were blocked, including six national highways, six state highways, three MDRs, one BDR, 24 PWD roads and 26 rural roads.

Officials have been instructed to restore snow-affected roads on a priority basis, ensure road-opening machinery is fully operational, and deploy departmental teams continuously to restore power and drinking water supply without delay.

District administrations have been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations wherever people or vehicles are reported stranded, with special vigilance in remote and sensitive areas.

Focus On Vulnerable Groups

In view of the cold wave and snowfall, special emphasis has been placed on the safety and care of elderly persons, children and other vulnerable groups. All districts have been asked to keep emergency resources, manpower and equipment fully prepared and to keep the State Emergency Operations Centre informed at all times.