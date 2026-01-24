Uttarakhand On High Alert As Heavy Snowfall Shuts 66 Roads, Avalanche Warning Issued
State disaster authorities activate round-the-clock monitoring, prioritise road restoration and public safety, as DGRE issues avalanche warnings for high-altitude districts.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Dehradun: Disaster management authorities in Uttarakhand have been placed on high alert following heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas. Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman reviewed the situation across districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday, assessing the impact of rain, snowfall and fog.
He directed officials to streamline arrangements swiftly and remain on 24×7 alert, with public convenience as the top priority. At present, 66 roads across the state are closed due to snowfall.
Secretary Suman said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates. The review covered road closures, electricity and drinking water supply status, and incidents involving stranded vehicles and people.
Roads And Infrastructure Affected
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, as of the evening of January 24, a total of 66 roads were blocked, including six national highways, six state highways, three MDRs, one BDR, 24 PWD roads and 26 rural roads.
Officials have been instructed to restore snow-affected roads on a priority basis, ensure road-opening machinery is fully operational, and deploy departmental teams continuously to restore power and drinking water supply without delay.
District administrations have been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations wherever people or vehicles are reported stranded, with special vigilance in remote and sensitive areas.
Focus On Vulnerable Groups
In view of the cold wave and snowfall, special emphasis has been placed on the safety and care of elderly persons, children and other vulnerable groups. All districts have been asked to keep emergency resources, manpower and equipment fully prepared and to keep the State Emergency Operations Centre informed at all times.
Public Advisory
The Disaster Management Department stated that the situation is under constant monitoring and the disaster response system is fully operational. The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather, follow official guidelines, and contact district administrations or emergency services if required.
Avalanche Warning Issued
The Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, has issued an avalanche warning effective from 5:00 pm on January 24, 2026, to 5:00 pm on January 25, 2026.
Uttarkashi: Avalanche risk level 2 (yellow) above 2,800 metres
Chamoli: Avalanche risk level 3 (orange) above 3,000 metres
Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar: Risk level 2 (yellow) above 2,800 metres
According to DGRE, snow conditions are partially unstable and natural avalanches cannot be ruled out. Medium-sized avalanches are particularly likely in high-altitude areas of Chamoli district, which faces the highest risk.
In response, district administrations have been directed to restrict unnecessary movement in sensitive high-altitude areas, sensitise tourists and local residents, and keep rescue teams and essential resources on standby.