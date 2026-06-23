ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand On Alert After Bomb Threats To Civic Bodies, Religious Sites

Haridwar/Dehradun: Security agencies in Uttarakhand have been placed on alert after authorities received emails on Tuesday threatening to blow up government institutions, civic bodies, tourist destinations, religious sites and police stations across the state.

Threatening emails were received by the Mussoorie Municipal Council and the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, while separate threats targeting police stations were circulated through social media. Police have registered cases and initiated investigations.

The Haridwar municipal body received a bomb threat. The sender allegedly claimed links to the Khalistan movement and referred to taking revenge.

Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar confirmed that the threat had been received and said the matter was immediately reported to the police.