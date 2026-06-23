Uttarakhand On Alert After Bomb Threats To Civic Bodies, Religious Sites
Emails threatening attacks on Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham security alert.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun: Security agencies in Uttarakhand have been placed on alert after authorities received emails on Tuesday threatening to blow up government institutions, civic bodies, tourist destinations, religious sites and police stations across the state.
Threatening emails were received by the Mussoorie Municipal Council and the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, while separate threats targeting police stations were circulated through social media. Police have registered cases and initiated investigations.
The Haridwar municipal body received a bomb threat. The sender allegedly claimed links to the Khalistan movement and referred to taking revenge.
Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar confirmed that the threat had been received and said the matter was immediately reported to the police.
According to a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Ravi Prasad Kavi of City Kotwali, on June 22, 2026, an unidentified person used electronic devices to circulate a social media post threatening bomb blasts at all police stations in Uttarakhand. Police said the message had the potential to create fear and panic among the public.
Preliminary investigations have identified a suspect as Jaspreet Singh, son of Joginder Singh and a resident of Ambala City in Haryana. Officials are also probing the possible involvement of other individuals.
A case has been registered under Sections 351(3), 353 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66F of the Information Technology Act. Further legal action is underway.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Doval said that the threat was posted from an Instagram account on the evening of June 22. "Cases were immediately registered at Mussoorie and Nagar Kotwali police stations, and efforts are underway to verify the account used to circulate the message. Action would be taken against those responsible once their identities are confirmed. Additionally, the public has been urged not to pay heed to such misleading information," said Doval.
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