Uttarakhand Officials Dispel Notion About Indiscriminate Tree Felling In Name Of Development

Dehradun: There's a general public perception that forests are being destroyed in the name of development. But officials deny the charge that there is indiscriminate felling of trees.

Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Uttarakhand, Pankaj Pandey claims to be the most distressed whenever a new road is built, and the need to cut down trees arises, as he shares the same sentiments about trees and the environment as everyone else.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Panday said that the PWD's primary focus during road construction is to minimise environmental damage. He said that when a road proposal is approved and its alignment is determined, the department first attempts to approve an alignment with minimal tree cover. Only when there is no alternative, forest land or tree-covered areas are considered.

Pandey said that efforts are made to ensure that Himalayan tree species such as cedar, rhododendron and oak are not cut down. It is only when national security concerns arise, and border roads or security-related projects are to be built, that such trees are cut down to build roads in those areas. He cited the recent example of the Gangotri Highway.

“The detailed project report (DPR) approved a 12-metre road width, which was reduced to 11 metres after assessing the ground conditions. This one-metre reduction saved approximately 1,000 trees from being cut down. Similarly, whenever a road project is developed, every aspect is considered. The effort is always to balance ecology and economy,” Pandey said.

He went on to explain that sometimes, when no alternative is available and forest land has to be used, the Forest Department is provided with twice the amount of land taken as per the rules. Furthermore, the Department is compensated for planting twice the number of trees cut. The Department is paid for this.

In 2023, approximately 50 hectares of forest land was acquired for building 56 km of roads and in exchange, the PWD handed over 101 hectares of land to the Forest Department besides paying Rs 26.84 crore in compensation.