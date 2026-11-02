ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: No Clue Yet On 8 People Who Went Missing On Kedartal trek, Rescue Operations On

During the rescue operation. ( Photo credit: @SDRF )

Dehradun: A search and rescue operation is currently underway for seven trekkers and one guide who went missing on the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand. The operation is being conducted by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand Police, and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) under extremely difficult and challenging conditions.

Led by SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, an advanced SDRF team is pushing forward with the search in the vicinity of the incident site.

During the operation, the team discovered a tent and other belongings of the missing trekkers near Kedar Kharak at an altitude of nearly 4,000 metres. A bag was also recovered during the search. However, the missing trekkers themselves have not yet been located. According to information relayed via satellite phone by the SDRF team leader at the site, the area is experiencing continuous snowfall. Adverse weather conditions and high altitude are posing challenges to the search operation. Given these circumstances, the team has established a secure camp on-site, where they will spend the night. The search operation will resume once weather conditions improve. The SDRF is coordinating with personnel from the NIM.