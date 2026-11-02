Uttarakhand: No Clue Yet On 8 People Who Went Missing On Kedartal trek, Rescue Operations On
A group of 13 people departed from Gangotri on October 27 for Kedartal trek; one of them came back and four were found safe later.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Dehradun: A search and rescue operation is currently underway for seven trekkers and one guide who went missing on the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand. The operation is being conducted by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand Police, and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) under extremely difficult and challenging conditions.
Led by SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, an advanced SDRF team is pushing forward with the search in the vicinity of the incident site.
During the operation, the team discovered a tent and other belongings of the missing trekkers near Kedar Kharak at an altitude of nearly 4,000 metres. A bag was also recovered during the search. However, the missing trekkers themselves have not yet been located.
According to information relayed via satellite phone by the SDRF team leader at the site, the area is experiencing continuous snowfall. Adverse weather conditions and high altitude are posing challenges to the search operation.
Given these circumstances, the team has established a secure camp on-site, where they will spend the night. The search operation will resume once weather conditions improve. The SDRF is coordinating with personnel from the NIM.
According to information shared by the Uttarkashi district administration, a group of 13 persons, comprising seven trekkers and six support staff, departed from Gangotri on October 27 for the Kedartal trek. The next day, one cook came back. The entire group was scheduled to return on October 29, but the weather suddenly deteriorated.
On October 30, some members of the group contacted their trekking agency, reporting that they were safe but requested assistance. Following this, the trekking agency dispatched a team of porters and guides. Four individuals — three porters and one cook — were found safe near Kachhi Dhang.
However, it was learned that the remaining eight people were stranded beyond Bhoj Khadak due to an avalanche. Rescue teams attempted to reach them by navigating the snow-blocked route but were unsuccessful.
Subsequently, a specialised team from the NIM, along with the SDRF, was airlifted to the Kedartal region. So far, however, this team has also not met with any success.
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