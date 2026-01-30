ETV Bharat / state

No Ambulance In Time: Mother, 32-Week Unborn Baby Dies In Uttarakhand's Devprayag

Srinagar: The healthcare system in the hills has shattered a happy family once again. Shikha, the 31-year-old wife of Vinod, a Uttar Pradesh resident working on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, and her 32-week-old unborn child died allegedly because an ambulance was not available in time in Uttarakhand.

When a local man offered to drive a vehicle parked at the hospital, authorities reportedly said the steering was faulty.

According to information, the family was temporarily living in Devprayag. On the evening of January 28, around 7 PM, Shikha was cooking when sudden screams were heard from the room. A nearby shopkeeper, Sheeshpal Bhandari, rushed in and found her bleeding heavily. He immediately called a nearby medical store operator and took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bagi in his own vehicle.

Meanwhile, the medical store owner had called the 108 emergency service. Shikha was conscious and talking when she reached CHC Bagi. Doctors at the centre, considering her critical condition, advised referring her to a higher medical facility.

At CHC Bagi, an ambulance was parked within the hospital premises, but authorities reportedly said the driver was on leave and the vehicle’s steering was not functioning. When Sheeshpal offered to drive the ambulance himself, his request was allegedly ignored.