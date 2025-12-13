Uttarakhand Mortuary Horror: District Magistrate Issues Notices After Rats Gnaw Body In Haridwar
The enquiry followed complaints from the deceased’s family, who alleged serious negligence at the district hospital’s post-mortem facility.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Haridwar: A mortuary incident in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, in which rats gnawed a body at the district hospital, led to an enquiry report, which has now been submitted to the District Magistrate (DM).
Following the report, DM Mayur Dixit issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), the post-mortem in-charge, and the contractor agency, seeking their explanations.
Strict action may be taken against the contractor responsible for the mortuary's upkeep. The preliminary report cited agency negligence, revealing several non-functional deep freezers and a damaged lid on the freezer holding the body. The District Magistrate announced further action pending responses to the notices.
The entire matter is linked to the death of the Dharamshala manager, Lucky Sharma. On the night of December 5, Lucky (36), also known as Lakhan, suddenly fell ill. His family rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead. After his death, his body was kept in the PM House mortuary for a post-mortem.
Negligence at the post-mortem house allowed rats to gnaw the body in several places, causing severe damage to one eye. The family reacted strongly upon discovering the situation.
There was also damage inside the district hospital. Congress workers held a protest outside the hospital, accusing the staff of negligence and requesting action.
Probe Confirms Negligence
In response to the complaint, the DM formed a high-level inquiry led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The committee’s report confirmed negligence and was promptly submitted to the DM. Based on the report, show-cause notices were issued to those responsible, including the CMS, post-mortem in-charge, and the agency managing the mortuary’s deep freezers.
According to sources, the DM is taking the matter seriously, and if the replies are not satisfactory, action may be taken, including registering a criminal case. Meanwhile, the deceased’s family and members of the Punjabi community have demanded strict action against those responsible for the lapse.
