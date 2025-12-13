ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Mortuary Horror: District Magistrate Issues Notices After Rats Gnaw Body In Haridwar

Haridwar: A mortuary incident in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, in which rats gnawed a body at the district hospital, led to an enquiry report, which has now been submitted to the District Magistrate (DM).

Following the report, DM Mayur Dixit issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), the post-mortem in-charge, and the contractor agency, seeking their explanations.

Strict action may be taken against the contractor responsible for the mortuary's upkeep. The preliminary report cited agency negligence, revealing several non-functional deep freezers and a damaged lid on the freezer holding the body. The District Magistrate announced further action pending responses to the notices.

The entire matter is linked to the death of the Dharamshala manager, Lucky Sharma. On the night of December 5, Lucky (36), also known as Lakhan, suddenly fell ill. His family rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead. After his death, his body was kept in the PM House mortuary for a post-mortem.

Negligence at the post-mortem house allowed rats to gnaw the body in several places, causing severe damage to one eye. The family reacted strongly upon discovering the situation.