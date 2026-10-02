ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 'Mohammad' Deepak Arrested For 'Assaulting' Businessman

Dehradun: A gym owner from Pauri Garhwal's Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who shot into the limelight for confronting members of Bajrang Dal harassing a Muslim shopkeeper early this year, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a businessman, police said.

Police said the arrest was made as a preventive measure amid apprehension of a breach of peace. According to police, Deepak was arrested in the evening following an investigation into a complaint lodged by businessman Sanjeev Tonk at Kotdwar Kotwali police station.

Tonk alleged that Deepak behaved rudely with him, used abusive language and threatened to kill him, police said. A case was initially registered against Deepak under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police said Sections 196 (promoting enmity or disturbing harmony between different groups on grounds including religion, caste or language) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS were also added based on CCTV footage, photographs and other evidence.