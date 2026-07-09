ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Missing Young Woman Found In Almora Forest After 7-Day Search

Almora: After a seven-day operation amid torrential monsoon rains, a joint rescue operation carried out by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand rescued a physically weak and injured young woman from a dense forest in the Ranikhet region after she vanished from her house, leaving her family members anxious.

The woman had been missing since July 1 after she had left her house in Ranikhet without any prior information. After futile attempts by her family members to trace her whereabouts, her father Girish Pujari, filed a missing persons' report on July 3. According to the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, a huge joint rescue operation was immediately conducted under the supervision of the District Control Room.

A huge rescue and combing operation was conducted in Majkhali, Kalika, Dalmoti, Sundarkhal, and Bubudham forest regions involving the police, SDRF, Fire Service, PAC, Forest Department, dog squad, and drones despite the slippery mountainous terrain and heavy rain showers for seven continuous days.