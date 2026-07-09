Uttarakhand: Missing Young Woman Found In Almora Forest After 7-Day Search
The woman had been missing since July 1 after she had left her house in Ranikhet without any prior information.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:20 AM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 3:44 AM IST
Almora: After a seven-day operation amid torrential monsoon rains, a joint rescue operation carried out by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand rescued a physically weak and injured young woman from a dense forest in the Ranikhet region after she vanished from her house, leaving her family members anxious.
The woman had been missing since July 1 after she had left her house in Ranikhet without any prior information. After futile attempts by her family members to trace her whereabouts, her father Girish Pujari, filed a missing persons' report on July 3. According to the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, a huge joint rescue operation was immediately conducted under the supervision of the District Control Room.
A huge rescue and combing operation was conducted in Majkhali, Kalika, Dalmoti, Sundarkhal, and Bubudham forest regions involving the police, SDRF, Fire Service, PAC, Forest Department, dog squad, and drones despite the slippery mountainous terrain and heavy rain showers for seven continuous days.
This major development occurred when the rescuers sighted the young woman at a stretch of dense forest, which is five kilometres away from the Sundarkhal village. She was in an injured and very weakened condition. First aid was immediately provided to her, and then she was carried using a stretcher over a distance of five kilometres of tough terrain to reach the main road.
From there, she was taken to the Government Hospital, Ranikhet, where the doctors have said that she is in stable condition.
Speaking about this successful operation, Almora Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Harbans Singh, said that the young woman, who went missing on July 1, has now been safely recovered and admitted to the hospital. The family of the girl thanked the police, SDRF, and other rescue forces for their untiring efforts in the tough weather conditions.