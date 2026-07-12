Uttarakhand Minority Education Act To Be Replicated In Other States: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Of the 452 madrasas, 400 conduct classes from 1 to 8 and 52 from 9 to 12, and around 5,000 students are studying here.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Dehradun: With Uttarakhand government deciding to discontinue government grants for 452 operational madrasas and making it mandatory for all minority schools to obtain recognition from both the Uttarakhand Education Board and the Minority Education Authority, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the decision will be replicated in other states as well.
Attending the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' in Dehradun, Rijiju said that he cannot announce the implementation of a Minority Education Act across the country similar to the one in Uttarakhand, but the excellent work done by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be replicated in other states. "Who wouldn't want to adopt such a positive initiative?" he asked.
Congratulating CM Dhami for the move, Rijiju said, "All minorities should receive equal education. The government does not engage in politics of appeasement; instead, it ensures justice for everyone. Keeping the party's ideology in mind, CM Dhami has implemented this Act in the state," Rijiju said.
Rijiju pointed out that even the opposition is not critisising Dhami for this decision. "While people will inevitably voice opposition—as is the nature of political parties and the electoral process—no one truly harbours malice or abuses him from the heart," he said.
Notably, the government has decided to discontinue providing grants to Arabic madrasas, a proposal that has already received Cabinet approval. There are approximately 452 madrasas registered with the Madrasa Board but, following implementation of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, all these madrasas must now secure recognition from the Education Board and the Minority Education Authority to continue operations.
According to the Minority Welfare Department, 400 of the 452 operational madrasas conduct classes from grades 1 to 8, while 52 madrasas offer classes from grades 9 to 12. Approximately 50,000 students are currently studying in these institutions. Of the 452 registered madrasas, 158 have applied for recognition. On July 1, nine minority educational institutions in the state were granted recognition.
With the implementation of the Minority Education Act, madrasas will now adopt a dual-shift system of instruction. During the morning shift, students will be mandatorily taught subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Computer Science, and the evening shift will focus on religious education alongside lessons on the Constitution, human rights, national unity, and moral values. Under the new framework of the Minority Education Act, students attending madrasas that meet the Education Department's standards will also receive certification from the State Education Board.
The government believes that the new system will enhance transparency in educational institutions and help provide students with modern, high-quality education. The government plans to link these institutions to various schemes run by the Education Department and the Central government rather than providing direct grants to ensure better utilisation of resources.
According to Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary of the Minority Board, the grants previously provided to madrasas under the Madrasa Board have been stopped. Madrasas affiliated with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority will now receive benefits from facilities and schemes available through the Government of India's Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), a national database system managed by the Ministry of Education that maintains records of school infrastructure, student enrollment, teachers, and educational resources, he said.
"Institutions obtaining a UDISE code become eligible for schemes such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, PM SHRI Schools, PM POSHAN, scholarship programs, ICT and digital education initiatives, library development, and other educational programs. Under the new system, students in Madrasas will also gain access to mainstream educational facilities and resources, thereby improving the quality of their education and enhancing employment opportunities," Dhakate said.
UDISE records information on all recognised schools across the country and the system tracks data regarding school infrastructure, student enrollment, teachers, and other educational resources. Upon receiving a UDISE code, schools become eligible for various central and state-level educational schemes. The government allocates resources and facilities based on this data.
Benefits of UDISE Registration:
- Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
- School building construction
- Additional classrooms
- Toilets
- Assistance for developing drinking water, electricity, and other basic amenities.
- PM SHRI School Scheme: Special facilities in selected schools to promote smart classrooms, digital labs, modern teaching resources, and quality education.
- PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) Scheme: Implementation of the mid-day meal program and allocation of resources to schools based on student enrollment.
- RTE (Right to Education) Scheme: Use of UDISE data for verifying students admitted against reserved seats in private schools and for the fee reimbursement process.
- Scholarship Schemes: Identification of eligible students and schools for various central and state government scholarship programs.
- ICT and Digital Education Schemes: Assistance for computer labs, smart classrooms, digital learning tools, and internet-based teaching facilities.
- Library and Educational Resource Development: Assistance for developing libraries, teaching materials, and other educational resources. Special Schemes of the Education Department: Priority given to various innovation, skill development, and school upgradation programs run by state governments.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board has pledged support to the needy madrasas. Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams said if financially weak madrasas face difficulties in operating in accordance with the new regulations and systems, the Waqf Board is ready to assist them.
"The Waqf Board aims for children studying in madrasas to receive modern education and integrate into the mainstream of society. The reforms being implemented by the government also aim to provide students with better education and opportunities; all possible support will be extended to institutions willing to move forward in alignment with the new system," Shams said.
Shams also clarified that if any individual or organisation deliberately attempts to obstruct the new system or disrupt law and order, action will be taken against them in accordance with the rules. The laws of the state and the country are paramount, and everyone is required to comply with them, he added.
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