ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minority Education Act To Be Replicated In Other States: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Dehradun: With Uttarakhand government deciding to discontinue government grants for 452 operational madrasas and making it mandatory for all minority schools to obtain recognition from both the Uttarakhand Education Board and the Minority Education Authority, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the decision will be replicated in other states as well.

Attending the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' in Dehradun, Rijiju said that he cannot announce the implementation of a Minority Education Act across the country similar to the one in Uttarakhand, but the excellent work done by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be replicated in other states. "Who wouldn't want to adopt such a positive initiative?" he asked.

Congratulating CM Dhami for the move, Rijiju said, "All minorities should receive equal education. The government does not engage in politics of appeasement; instead, it ensures justice for everyone. Keeping the party's ideology in mind, CM Dhami has implemented this Act in the state," Rijiju said.

Rijiju pointed out that even the opposition is not critisising Dhami for this decision. "While people will inevitably voice opposition—as is the nature of political parties and the electoral process—no one truly harbours malice or abuses him from the heart," he said.

Notably, the government has decided to discontinue providing grants to Arabic madrasas, a proposal that has already received Cabinet approval. There are approximately 452 madrasas registered with the Madrasa Board but, following implementation of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, all these madrasas must now secure recognition from the Education Board and the Minority Education Authority to continue operations.

According to the Minority Welfare Department, 400 of the 452 operational madrasas conduct classes from grades 1 to 8, while 52 madrasas offer classes from grades 9 to 12. Approximately 50,000 students are currently studying in these institutions. Of the 452 registered madrasas, 158 have applied for recognition. On July 1, nine minority educational institutions in the state were granted recognition.

With the implementation of the Minority Education Act, madrasas will now adopt a dual-shift system of instruction. During the morning shift, students will be mandatorily taught subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Computer Science, and the evening shift will focus on religious education alongside lessons on the Constitution, human rights, national unity, and moral values. Under the new framework of the Minority Education Act, students attending madrasas that meet the Education Department's standards will also receive certification from the State Education Board.

The government believes that the new system will enhance transparency in educational institutions and help provide students with modern, high-quality education. The government plans to link these institutions to various schemes run by the Education Department and the Central government rather than providing direct grants to ensure better utilisation of resources.