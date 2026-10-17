ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minister’s Dispute With Husband: SIT To Probe Allegations

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has constituted a 10-member team, led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baloni, to examine the case involving Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya and her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu.

The Cabinet Minister has accused her husband of entering into marriage through deception, maintaining illicit relationships with other women, physical assault, and issuing death threats. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against her husband at the Cantt Police Station.

According to Special Investigative Team (SIT) in-charge Jaya Baloni, the team is collecting information and evidence pertinent to the case. Once Arya’s health improves, her statement will be recorded. Following this, all aspects of the allegations will be examined thoroughly to reach a conclusion based on the facts.

Speaking from the hospital amidst the ongoing controversy, Cabinet Minister Arya said that just as the police take action on the complaint of any ordinary woman to ensure she receives justice, she too will get justice. Expressing her faith in the police, she hoped that action in the case would be taken based on the facts.

Amidst this dispute, an audio clip featuring Sahu has gone viral on social media. The SIT has sent this audio for forensic analysis to verify its authenticity and investigate the facts surrounding it.