ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj Announces Rs 10 Cr Donation For Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims' Safety

Dehradun: In view of the safety of pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra, the state tourism, religious affairs and culture minister Satpal Maharaj has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore through his organisation, 'Manav Utthan Seva Samiti'.

The minister handed over a cheque for insurance premiums amounting to Rs 3.67 lakh to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday.

Maharaj said likewise previous years, insurance coverage has been given to the pilgrims and an amount of Rs 2.50 crore each has been set for Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

"An accident insurance cover worth Rs 10 crore has been facilitated for the safety of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra and this will be provided through the 'Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti'. The insurance cover will be applicable in the event of incidents such as stampedes, natural disasters, or acts of terrorism. A specific insurance cover of Rs 2.50 crore has been allocated for each of the four holy shrines (Dhams) in Uttarakhand", the minister added.

He said that as per the insurance policy, an assistance of Rs one lakh is provided in situations like stampede, natural disaster or terrorist incident. To avail the insurance, a First Information Report (FIR) must be registered following the pilgrim's demise. Once the necessary administrative procedures are completed, the deceased's family will receive the insurance benefit, a measure that serves as a significant source of relief.