Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj Announces Rs 10 Cr Donation For Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims' Safety
The insurance covers pilgrims affected by stampedes, natural disasters or terrorist incidents on premises of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri during the Char Dham Yatra.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Dehradun: In view of the safety of pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra, the state tourism, religious affairs and culture minister Satpal Maharaj has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore through his organisation, 'Manav Utthan Seva Samiti'.
The minister handed over a cheque for insurance premiums amounting to Rs 3.67 lakh to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday.
Maharaj said likewise previous years, insurance coverage has been given to the pilgrims and an amount of Rs 2.50 crore each has been set for Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.
"An accident insurance cover worth Rs 10 crore has been facilitated for the safety of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra and this will be provided through the 'Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti'. The insurance cover will be applicable in the event of incidents such as stampedes, natural disasters, or acts of terrorism. A specific insurance cover of Rs 2.50 crore has been allocated for each of the four holy shrines (Dhams) in Uttarakhand", the minister added.
He said that as per the insurance policy, an assistance of Rs one lakh is provided in situations like stampede, natural disaster or terrorist incident. To avail the insurance, a First Information Report (FIR) must be registered following the pilgrim's demise. Once the necessary administrative procedures are completed, the deceased's family will receive the insurance benefit, a measure that serves as a significant source of relief.
"Pilgrims have been advised to undergo a thorough medical examination before embarking on the journey. While medical facilities along the pilgrimage routes have been augmented, pilgrims must also exercise personal caution and take necessary precautions. It is essential to carry along necessary medications, a basic first-aid kit, and all requisite documents. Since sudden changes in weather conditions can disrupt the pilgrimage, they are strictly advised to adhere to the instructions issued by the local administration. In the event of a death, whether anticipated or unexpected, the next of kin of the deceased pilgrim will be provided financial assistance," Maharaj said.
Speaking to ETV, Maharaj explained that if pilgrims meet with a fatality for any reason during the Char Dham Yatra, their next of kin will be entitled to receive the insurance payout. Such fatalities may stem from a variety of causes, including stampedes, natural disasters, or heart attacks.
Addressing the issue of 'VIP Darshan' during the Char Dham Yatra, Maharaj said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already issued directives ensuring that VIP Darshan privileges are no longer granted at the Char Dham shrines, and that all pilgrims are accorded equal access for general 'Darshan'. Consequently, all devotees may offer their prayers and seek blessings together in a spirit of shared devotion.
"In Kedarnath, the benefits derived from health or accident insurance extend beyond mere financial aid. They also provide a profound sense of psychological security to both the pilgrims and their families. Should an accident, stampede, or natural calamity occur, this insurance coverage ensures the availability of immediate assistance. For the pilgrims, this comprehensive safety framework serves as a source of additional reassurance and confidence," Kuldeep Negi, senior journalist said.
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