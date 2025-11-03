ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Marks Silver Jubilee with Special Assembly Session; President Murmu To Address Lawmakers

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand enters its silver jubilee year, a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly begins on Monday to commemorate 25 years since the formation of the state. The highlight of the session will be an address by President Droupadi Murmu, who will speak to legislators and dignitaries in Dehradun.

The House will begin proceedings with the national anthem at 11 AM. Following this, the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will deliver a welcome address in honour of the President. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh will also deliver speeches. Five minutes each have been allotted for the speeches in honour of the President. Following this, President Droupadi Murmu will address the Assembly at around 11:25 AM. Following the President's address, the proceedings of the House will begin.

A special discussion will be held regarding the state's progress and future roadmap during the session. The first day is dedicated to the President's address, where she is expected to speak on Uttarakhand's progress, challenges, and future potential. The second day will see discussions on various themes, from economic growth, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

The Business Advisory Committee met on Sunday and decided to conduct a two-day special session of the Legislative Assembly on this occasion. The BJP Legislative Party also met on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dhami. The meeting included detailed discussions on the outline of the upcoming special session, program preparations, and legislative work. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ritu Bhushan Khanduri also arrived at the Assembly and reviewed the preparations.