Uttarakhand Marks Silver Jubilee with Special Assembly Session; President Murmu To Address Lawmakers
Uttarakhand begins a two-day special assembly session to mark its 25th anniversary, with President Murmu addressing the legislators.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Dehradun: As Uttarakhand enters its silver jubilee year, a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly begins on Monday to commemorate 25 years since the formation of the state. The highlight of the session will be an address by President Droupadi Murmu, who will speak to legislators and dignitaries in Dehradun.
The House will begin proceedings with the national anthem at 11 AM. Following this, the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will deliver a welcome address in honour of the President. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh will also deliver speeches. Five minutes each have been allotted for the speeches in honour of the President. Following this, President Droupadi Murmu will address the Assembly at around 11:25 AM. Following the President's address, the proceedings of the House will begin.
A special discussion will be held regarding the state's progress and future roadmap during the session. The first day is dedicated to the President's address, where she is expected to speak on Uttarakhand's progress, challenges, and future potential. The second day will see discussions on various themes, from economic growth, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.
The Business Advisory Committee met on Sunday and decided to conduct a two-day special session of the Legislative Assembly on this occasion. The BJP Legislative Party also met on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dhami. The meeting included detailed discussions on the outline of the upcoming special session, program preparations, and legislative work. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ritu Bhushan Khanduri also arrived at the Assembly and reviewed the preparations.
उत्तराखंड राज्य की पंचम विधानसभा 2025 के विशेष सत्र के संदर्भ में कार्यमंत्रणा समिति की बैठक मेरे यमुना कॉलोनी स्थित शासकीय आवास में आयोजित की गई, जिसमें आगामी विशेष सत्र की कार्यवाही, विषय सूची प्रश्नकाल एवं सदन के सुचारू संचालन से संबंधित विभिन्न विषयों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई pic.twitter.com/4iAnlOpxmY— Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (@RituKhanduriBJP) November 2, 2025
During the inspection, Ritu instructed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed within time so that the session is held peacefully. She said that the special session on Uttarakhand's Foundation Day will focus on the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state, its 25-year development journey, and the prospects of the coming years. She said that this session will provide a new direction to the state's progress, achievements and resolutions.
जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट पर आज भारतीय गणराज्य की महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी का देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड आगमन पर हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन किया। pic.twitter.com/bW44Clq5eT— Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (@RituKhanduriBJP) November 2, 2025
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal, after attending the party meeting, said that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth, dignified, and historic session. He said that this session is important for the state because President Murmu's address will be a golden moment in Uttarakhand's history. "The government is committed to building a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous Uttarakhand, as envisioned by the state agitators," he added.
After her address in the Uttarakhand Assembly, the President will depart for Nainital. There, she will also attend the celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital. Following this, President Murmu will visit the Neem Karoli Ashram at Kainchi Dham on November 4, the third day of her visit to Uttarakhand. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also attend the 20th convocation of Kumaon University in Nainital.
Also Read