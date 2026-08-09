ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Maps 49 Potential Disaster And Hazard Prone Areas In Three Border Districts

Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have identified 49 disaster and hazard prone areas in the three border districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh using geospatial mapping. These are places where debris flow can lead to a disaster.

The authorities assessed the region's topography, landslides, glaciers, drainage channels, catchment areas, existing population and infrastructure to categorize these locations into high, medium and low risk based on their risk potential.

According to the report, 11 locations have been classified as high hazard prone, 30 as medium hazard and eight as low hazard prone. It states that the vulnerability of these locations is not limited to mountain landslides as in many places, the risk stands increased due to natural water flow, glaciers, old landslides and the presence of dense populations within the same area.

A landslide site in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman disclosed that Chamoli has the highest number of 22 vulnerable locations. These include Hanuman Chatti, Jalam, Pulna and Ghastoli in the high-risk category. These four locations contain significant infrastructure, including populated areas, roads and bridges.

He disclosed, “Glacier, landslide, and perennial drainage conditions have also been recorded around Hanuman Chatti, Jalam and Ghastoli. Pulna, on the other hand, has a large catchment area with glacier, landslide and perennial drainage. The list for Chamoli doesn't end there. Chai Joshimath, Surahi Thota, Pandukeshwar, Ghangaria, Badrinath, Pranmati Gad, Cheparo, Kothi, Malari, Revad Chak Kurkuti, Mandal, Dronagiri, Arurhi Paturi and Gauna have been placed in the medium risk category.”

Additionally, Malkot, Dhunar Ghat, Trikot and Gauchar have been placed in the low-risk category. Many of these locations are connected to important routes leading to Badrinath Dham and the border areas.

Image showing landslide patterns in Chamoli (ETV Bharat)

The report notes the presence of national highways, local roads, bridges and population at various locations. This means that in the event of a potential debris flow, the possibility of disruption of road connectivity and pilgrimage routes, along with natural damage, becomes significant.