Uttarakhand Maps 49 Potential Disaster And Hazard Prone Areas In Three Border Districts
The authorities assessed topography, landslides, glaciers, drainage channels, catchment areas, existing population and infrastructure to categorize these locations into high, medium and low risk areas
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have identified 49 disaster and hazard prone areas in the three border districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh using geospatial mapping. These are places where debris flow can lead to a disaster.
The authorities assessed the region's topography, landslides, glaciers, drainage channels, catchment areas, existing population and infrastructure to categorize these locations into high, medium and low risk based on their risk potential.
According to the report, 11 locations have been classified as high hazard prone, 30 as medium hazard and eight as low hazard prone. It states that the vulnerability of these locations is not limited to mountain landslides as in many places, the risk stands increased due to natural water flow, glaciers, old landslides and the presence of dense populations within the same area.
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman disclosed that Chamoli has the highest number of 22 vulnerable locations. These include Hanuman Chatti, Jalam, Pulna and Ghastoli in the high-risk category. These four locations contain significant infrastructure, including populated areas, roads and bridges.
He disclosed, “Glacier, landslide, and perennial drainage conditions have also been recorded around Hanuman Chatti, Jalam and Ghastoli. Pulna, on the other hand, has a large catchment area with glacier, landslide and perennial drainage. The list for Chamoli doesn't end there. Chai Joshimath, Surahi Thota, Pandukeshwar, Ghangaria, Badrinath, Pranmati Gad, Cheparo, Kothi, Malari, Revad Chak Kurkuti, Mandal, Dronagiri, Arurhi Paturi and Gauna have been placed in the medium risk category.”
Additionally, Malkot, Dhunar Ghat, Trikot and Gauchar have been placed in the low-risk category. Many of these locations are connected to important routes leading to Badrinath Dham and the border areas.
The report notes the presence of national highways, local roads, bridges and population at various locations. This means that in the event of a potential debris flow, the possibility of disruption of road connectivity and pilgrimage routes, along with natural damage, becomes significant.
The report further provides detailed examples of Hanuman Chatti and Oath Village with the mapping identifying old landslide scars and potential flow paths. Oath Village is designated a high-risk zone posing a significant risk to the National Highway corridor. The potential for abutment failure and landslides due to toe erosion has also been identified.
The report links this to a potential threat to pilgrims traveling to Badrinath. Paturi village of Chamoli is also detailed in the report where moraine deposits and potential flow paths are mapped. Photographs from the field visit depict the village, Alaknanda River, National Highway and potential debris flow paths.
Meanwhile 11 have been identified in Uttarkashi with Sayanchatti in the high-risk category while Jankichatti, Paligad, Harsil, Jhala, Ganeshpur, Gangori and Ladari are in the medium-risk category. Kuthnaur, Kharsali and Gangotri are in the low-risk zone.
Sayanachatti with a national highway, bridges and population has landslides and drainage as a risk factor. Janakichatti also has roads, bridges and population along with glaciers, landslides and drainage. Areas like Harsil and Jhala also have glaciers, landslides and drainage as risk factors along with population.
Similarly 16 vulnerable locations have been identified in Pithoragarh of which Sobla, Dapha, Suwa, Sundung, Dhunmani and Galati have been placed in the most severe or high-risk category. These areas are at risk of landslides and drainage along with population loss. The presence of glaciers at locations like Sobla, Suwa, Sundung and Dhunmani has been documented in the report.
The remaining locations in Pithoragarh are at medium risk including Rong Kong, Baram, Sera, Madkot, Nabhidang, Nabhi, Neo, Burphu and Malpa. Tanga has been classified as low-risk.
A significant aspect of this survey is that it attempted to identify potential disaster-prone areas before, not after an event. The map identifies vulnerable settlements and places them in the context of national and state highways, rivers, drainage channels and mountain topography.
Particular concern is expressed about locations where population centres, national highways or bridges are directly in the path of potential debris flows. Hanuman Chatti, Sayana Chatti, and six high-risk locations in Pithoragarh emerge as areas requiring special monitoring.
The report has further identified photographic features such as old landslide scars, moraine deposits, toe erosion, and potential flow paths. This indicates that risk assessments in these areas were not limited to paper mapping. Field visits and on-site photographs were also included in the study, at least in some vulnerable areas.
"All such locations have been identified and their information has been shared with district magistrates who have been instructed to conduct risk assessments at these locations and gather information about the ground situation,” disclosed Suman.
He further stated, “Not only risk assessment but also what mitigation measures can be adopted. Districts have been instructed to prepare a report and submit the demands to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) that can further present them on a competent platform."