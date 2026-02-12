ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Man, Woman Found Dead In Haldwani Grain Market, Probe On

Haldwani: A man and a woman were found dead in the Naveen grain market area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday. Police said both victims had died after being crushed on the head with a stone, indicating a violent assault. The victims were believed to be a 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, officials said. Police suspect that the murders may have been carried out due to personal enmity or revenge.

The deceased man has been identified as Shubham Kumar Tamta, a resident of Almora district, after police recovered his Aadhar card from his pocket. His date of birth is recorded as December 31, 1995, and further details were verified through the mobile number mentioned. The woman’s identity remains unknown, and efforts are underway to identify her.

A heavy stone stained with blood was recovered from near the bodies and is suspected to be the murder weapon. The stone has been taken into possession by the forensic team, police said.

Upon receiving the information, Haldwani police rushed to the scene, and Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Manoj Katyal, also inspected the site. According to SP City Katyal, both bodies have been sent for post-mortem and are reviewing CCTV footage installed within the market premises.