Uttarakhand Man Who Defended Muslim Shop Owner Gets Death Threat

Pauri Garhwal: Deepak Kumar, who came to prominence follwing the row over the name of a clothing store owned by a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, has received a death threat from a man from Bihar, who announced on social media a reward of Rs two lakh for the job.

Following this, he filed a complaint at the Kotdwar police station on Sunday. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a casse was registered on the instruction of Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar against unknown persons under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, the accused was identified as Raja Utkarsh, a resident of Bihar's Motihari, against whom an FIR was filed on Monday.

Panwar said the district police is getting in touch with Bihar police and is preparing to take legal action against the accused. "The police team is continuously coordinating to reach the accused and strict penal action will be taken against him," he added.