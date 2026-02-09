Uttarakhand Man Who Defended Muslim Shop Owner Gets Death Threat
An FIR was filed on Monday against the accused, Raja Utkarsh from Bihar's Motihari, who announced a reward of Rs two lakh on social media.
Pauri Garhwal: Deepak Kumar, who came to prominence follwing the row over the name of a clothing store owned by a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, has received a death threat from a man from Bihar, who announced on social media a reward of Rs two lakh for the job.
Following this, he filed a complaint at the Kotdwar police station on Sunday. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a casse was registered on the instruction of Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar against unknown persons under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, the accused was identified as Raja Utkarsh, a resident of Bihar's Motihari, against whom an FIR was filed on Monday.
Panwar said the district police is getting in touch with Bihar police and is preparing to take legal action against the accused. "The police team is continuously coordinating to reach the accused and strict penal action will be taken against him," he added.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Panwar to probe the shop name row on January 26 incident has identified at least 14 of the 40 unidentified Bajrang Dal members. Circle officer Tushar Bora, who leads the five-member SIT, said the identification was done after closely examining CCTV footage and recording witness statements, while concrete evidence is being gathered before calling those identified for questioning. It has been alleged that the accused had gathered outside Deepak's gym and home. Three FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.
Police said the accused blocked NH-534 while shouting provocative communal slogans against Deepak and assaulted policemen who reached the spot to control the situation on January 31. "Those who disrupt law and order will not be spared. All the accused will be identified and a charge sheet will be filed in a timely manner," the SSP said.
"The second FIR relates to the January 26 incident in which Deepak Kumar confronted some Bajrang Dal members who pressured the owner to change the name of his decades-old clothes shop. Later, a Bajrang Dal member filed a complaint against Deepak, accusing him of assault and criminal intimidation. The third FIR was filed against some members of the organisation based on the shop owner's complaint," he added.
