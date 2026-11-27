ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Returns Home After Nearly 10 Years In Saudi Arabian Jail With Social Worker’s Help

Delhi/Dehradun : International social worker Roshan Raturi has successfully helped Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Uttarkashi who was stranded in Saudi Arabia following a fatal road accident, return to India after nearly 10 years. Nautiyal arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with Raturi, where a large number of people from Uttarakhand gathered to welcome him.

After spending nearly a decade in Saudi Arabia, Nautiyal has finally returned to India safely. Raturi's efforts helped secure legal and financial assistance for him within just 16 days, paving the way for his release from prison.

Nautiyal's family members were also present at the airport to receive him.

Speaking on the occasion, Raturi thanked the people who supported his efforts to bring Nautiyal back to India. "My countrymen and people from my state stood by me throughout this struggle, and I am grateful to all of them. I always try my best to help any Indian who gets stranded abroad for any reason," Raturi said.

"I am extremely happy to be back home. Roshan Raturi came into my life like an angel. I sincerely thank everyone who made efforts to bring me back to India," he said.

What happened to Indramani Nautiyal in Saudi Arabia?

Nautiyal, a resident of Gorsada village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, had travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2018 in search of employment. His life took a tragic turn in 2019 when a car was involved in an accident with the truck he was driving.

Five Saudi Arabian nationals travelling in the car died in the accident, while another person was injured. The case was heard at the Al-Qurayyah Court in Saudi Arabia.