ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Killed In Suspected Lion Attack In Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli: A man from Uttarakhand was killed in a suspected lion attack near Kovaya village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, forest officials said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Prakash Chandra, was working at a hotel-restaurant in the area and had left at night to travel to his hometown in Uttarakhand when the attack occurred in Rajula taluka.

According to officials, human remains, including parts of the body and a skull, were recovered from the site. Upon receiving the information, a team from Rajula Forest Range rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Senior forest officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Viral Singh Chavda, the Range Forest Officer (RFO), and other officials from the Palitana-Shetruni Division, inspected the area.

Forest officials said efforts are underway to identify the lion responsible for the attack and monitor its movement. Search operations have been intensified in the surrounding forested area. A special team of wildlife doctors have been deployed with rescue equipment.