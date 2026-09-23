ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Duped Of Rs 1.5 Crore On Pretext Of KBC Game

Dehradun: Cyber ​​fraudsters swindled approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the name of a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) game from a 54-year-old man in the Ukhimath tehsil area of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was lured with the promise of winning Rs 8.5 lakh and a car through a 'KBC Chehra Pehchano Game' running on Facebook. Once convinced, he was repeatedly made to deposit money under the guise of taxes and various other fees required to release the prize money, police said.

In his complaint to the Cyber ​​Police Station in Dehradun, the victim stated that he participated in the 'KBC Face Recognition Game' on Facebook on January 14 and received a WhatsApp message from a person called Nitin stating he had won Rs 8.5 lakh.

Initially, he deposited Rs 1,550 as taxes. Later, fraudsters contacted him from various WhatsApp numbers. To gain his trust, they sent photos featuring the Prime Minister, a prominent industrialist, and a top actor, along with forged RBI documents. The fraudsters further informed him that he had also won a four-wheeler in addition to the Rs 8.5 lakh.