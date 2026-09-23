Uttarakhand Man Duped Of Rs 1.5 Crore On Pretext Of KBC Game
Police said the victim was made to transfer funds into various bank accounts between March and September to secure the prize money and the car.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters swindled approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the name of a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) game from a 54-year-old man in the Ukhimath tehsil area of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, police said on Wednesday.
The victim was lured with the promise of winning Rs 8.5 lakh and a car through a 'KBC Chehra Pehchano Game' running on Facebook. Once convinced, he was repeatedly made to deposit money under the guise of taxes and various other fees required to release the prize money, police said.
In his complaint to the Cyber Police Station in Dehradun, the victim stated that he participated in the 'KBC Face Recognition Game' on Facebook on January 14 and received a WhatsApp message from a person called Nitin stating he had won Rs 8.5 lakh.
Initially, he deposited Rs 1,550 as taxes. Later, fraudsters contacted him from various WhatsApp numbers. To gain his trust, they sent photos featuring the Prime Minister, a prominent industrialist, and a top actor, along with forged RBI documents. The fraudsters further informed him that he had also won a four-wheeler in addition to the Rs 8.5 lakh.
Between March and September, the victim was made to transfer funds into various bank accounts to secure the prize money and the car. He sent money from accounts of Bank of Baroda, SBI, Chamoli District Cooperative Bank, and Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, the complaint states.
He even borrowed money from acquaintances to meet the fraudsters' demands. In this manner, he ended up paying approximately Rs 1.5 crore to fraudsters.
Despite the payments, the victim received neither the prize nor the car. When more money was demanded by them, he realised they had fallen prey to cyber fraud and approached the police.
Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against unknown accused persons, and an investigation has been initiated. "A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 66 and 66D of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the mobile numbers, WhatsApp accounts, bank accounts, and financial transactions," SSP STF Ajay Singh said.
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