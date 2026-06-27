Uttarakhand: Man Caught For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In Pithoragarh Was Recently Released From Haridwar Jail In 2024 POCSO Case
In 2024, the accused was imprisoned on charges of raping an 11-year-old boy, and recently released from Haridwar District Jail on a personal bond.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Police have arrested a man accused of abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in broad daylight in Pithoragarh, the headquarters of Uttarakhand's border district. The accused has previously been jailed for committing a sexual offense against a child.
Revealing details of the case, the police said four days ago, a man reported to the Kotwali police station that his five-year-old daughter had suddenly gone missing during the afternoon. Based on the complaint, a missing person's case was registered against an unknown individual under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Babita Tamta.
Thereafter, four separate teams were formed under the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde. Approximately 20-25 CCTV footage recordings were examined. During this process, a man was seen taking the missing girl away with him. The police team recovered the missing minor girl near the Tanakpur T-junction within eight hours of her disappearance.
The girl was immediately admitted to the district hospital. A medical examination confirmed that the minor had been raped; consequently, the charges were upgraded to include Sections 65(2), 115(2), 137(2), and 351(3) of the BNS, as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.
Acting on the SP's instructions, teams were formed to arrest the accused. Around 50-60 CCTV recordings from government and private locations across the town were scrutinised. Based on the footage, the perpetrator was identified as 35-year-old Hoshiyar Singh, a resident of Rai Dhanauda, Pithoragarh.
The police said that the accused, Hoshiyar Singh, was arrested at at 12.15 am in the night on June 25, near a bend in the road leading to Punedi Mahar. A medical examination was conducted, during which the accused confessed to raping the child.
The accused, Hoshiyar Singh, has previously been imprisoned on charges of committing a sexual offense against an 11-year-old boy. In 2024, he was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment under Section 363 of the IPC and five years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act. He has previously been lodged in the Pithoragarh lock-up, as well as in Almora, Sitarganj, and Haridwar jails.
He was recently released from Haridwar District Jail on a personal bond on May 14, 2026. The police have stated that they will vigorously pursue the case in court to ensure the accused receives the strictest possible punishment. Meanwhile, various organisations have demanded that the accused be sentenced to death.
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