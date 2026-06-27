ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Man Caught For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In Pithoragarh Was Recently Released From Haridwar Jail In 2024 POCSO Case

Pithoragarh: Police have arrested a man accused of abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in broad daylight in Pithoragarh, the headquarters of Uttarakhand's border district. The accused has previously been jailed for committing a sexual offense against a child.

Revealing details of the case, the police said four days ago, a man reported to the Kotwali police station that his five-year-old daughter had suddenly gone missing during the afternoon. Based on the complaint, a missing person's case was registered against an unknown individual under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Babita Tamta.

Thereafter, four separate teams were formed under the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde. Approximately 20-25 CCTV footage recordings were examined. During this process, a man was seen taking the missing girl away with him. The police team recovered the missing minor girl near the Tanakpur T-junction within eight hours of her disappearance.

The girl was immediately admitted to the district hospital. A medical examination confirmed that the minor had been raped; consequently, the charges were upgraded to include Sections 65(2), 115(2), 137(2), and 351(3) of the BNS, as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.