Uttarakhand Man-Animal Conflict: All Activities Halt In Garhwal Post Sunset, MP Baluni Seeks Help From Union Minister
Garhwal MP Anil Baluni has urged Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav to conduct detailed study on human-animal conflict to identify causes and subsequently device effective solutions.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
By Kiran Kant Sharma
Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Garhwal region is witnessing a concerning rise in cases of human-animal conflict, recording many fatalities and injuries in recent attacks. For the first time, there has been an unprecedented increase in bear and leopard attacks here.
Panic stricken villagers living adjacent to the forests are now avoiding outdoor activities, weddings or social gatherings at night. The situation has turned so severe that in many areas, villages wear a deserted look soon after sunset. People lock their doors and remain confined to their homes. In response to this growing threat, the forest department has put its Quick Response Teams (QRT) on alert in all four Garhwal districts of Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi and have also increased patrolling.
Pauri Villagers In State Of Fear
Increased leopard and bear activities have left villagers in Pauri district in a state of fear. "The terror of leopards and bears is such that people are afraid to attend weddings. Parents are dropping their children to school and college. After 6 pm, doors of all homes are locked. No one is able to take their animals out because of the threat of animal attacks," Bhaskar, a local resident of Pauri said.
Recently, in a village in Pauri, two women who went to the forest to collect grass in the morning sighted a leopard around 30 metres away. They raised an alarm, and the leopard fled. However, the incident triggered panic in the village. Villagers said last month, a leopard had attacked an elderly man, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun.
Wild Animals Wreck Havoc In Chamoli
The situation in Chamoli district is becoming even more dire. Bears are seen roaming around in broad daylight in several villages. In the past few days, three women have been attacked by bears, two sustained severe injuring. During one of these incidents that took place near Ghat block, a 32-year-old woman was cutting grass for her animals when a bear suddenly emerged from the bushes and pounced on her. When the woman raised an alarm, nearby residents chased away the bear with sticks and rescued her. This was the same area where a bear had attacked two villagers last year.
Vikram Negi, a local resident of Chamoli said, "Women are no longer going to the forest to collect grass and leaves resulting which, many households are facing a shortage of fodder. Some families have been forced to send their animals to relatives in lower areas. We are pleading to the government to free us from this constant terror."
Rudraprayag Farmers Avoiding Fields
In Rudraprayag district, farmers are avoiding working in the fields and attending gatherings at night. Residents of several villages in the Jakhdhar, Khadi, and Ukhimath areas of Rudraprayag have sent written complaints to the forest department. Last month, a farmer near Ukhimath was attacked by a leopard when he was returning from his fields in the evening. According to villagers, if the people nearby hadn't raised an alarm, the farmer could have lost his life. Another resident of Rudrapayag Bharat Singh Chaudhary, was also injured by a bear some days ago.
Sighting Bear, Leopard Common In Uttarkashi Villages
Wild animal activity has increased in Bhatwadi, Purola, and Dhanari areas of Uttarkashi. Sighting leopard, bear and other wild animal has become very common here. A few days ago, a bear entered into the courtyard of a house in Purola. The family saw it through a crack in the door and immediately informed the forest department. The QRT team arrived at the scene but the bear had fled into the forest.
Why Animal Attacks On Rise?
According to Forest Department officials, wild animals primarily stray into villages due to scarcity of food and shrinking natural habitat. Deforestation and human encroachments also push animals into human areas in search of garbage and livestock. During bear and leopard breeding season they are more aggressive, which leads to higher incidents of conflict with humans.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Vivek Pandey said, "We are continuously increasing the number of teams in areas reporting animal attacks. Bears and leopards can attack at any time so we have increased patrolling around villages, roads, and forests. As the cold in the mountainous regions increases, bears migrate to lower areas in search of food."
The forest department has put its QRT teams on high alert and in many places, forest personnel are patrolling throughout the night, appealing to villagers to remain cautious. However, villagers said that patrolling alone is not enough. In many places in Chamoli, villagers have sent memorandum to the administration, demanding immediate action.
पिछले कुछ दिनों से उत्तराखंड, विशेषकर गढ़वाल क्षेत्र में मानव–वन्य जीव संघर्ष के मामलों में चिंताजनक वृद्धि देखने को मिल रही है। बीते कुछ दिनों में वन्य जीवों के हमलों में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं, वहीं कुछ लोगों को अपनी जान तक गंवानी पड़ी है। इतना ही नहीं, पहली बार गढ़वाल और राज्य के… pic.twitter.com/5t5MANKGoP— Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) November 26, 2025
In many areas of Garhwal, people are now hesitant to hold weddings or religious ceremonies at night. In order to complete the ceremonies before sunset, a tradition has begun in the villages to take out wedding processions in the afternoon. Villagers said previously, wedding processions used to last until 9 to 10 pm but now everything is wrapped up before it gets dark.
According to Asha Nautiyal, MLA from Rudraprayag's Kedarnath assembly constituency, people have stopped raising cattle so bushes have grown too tall, helping leopards and bears to hide easily. "I have asked the forest secretary to conduct awareness programmes and depute some staff in the villages to trim these bushes. People are extremely nervous during the wedding season. The situation is alarming as in mountains, there are no banquet halls and people perform wedding rituals outside their homes, in courtyards or fields," Nautiyal said.
Garhwal MP Seeks Help From Union Minister
Garhwal MP Anil Baluni has urged Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to conduct a detailed study on human-wildlife conflict through institutions like the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun and other organisations so as to identify the actual causes and subsequently device effective solutions. Baluni met Yadav on Wednesday and informed him about the current situation in the region. He requested the Union Minister to ensure that the state receives additional financial aid and resources from the Centre.
Taking to his X handle to inform about the meeting, Baluni wrote, "Due to wildlife entering farmlands, crops in the Garhwal region are suffering heavy losses. Agriculture in hilly areas is already limited. On top of that, when farmers who toil hard under adverse conditions to cultivate their fields see their crops destroyed by wildlife, poor farmers fall into deep crisis".
