Uttarakhand Man-Animal Conflict: All Activities Halt In Garhwal Post Sunset, MP Baluni Seeks Help From Union Minister

By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Garhwal region is witnessing a concerning rise in cases of human-animal conflict, recording many fatalities and injuries in recent attacks. For the first time, there has been an unprecedented increase in bear and leopard attacks here.

Panic stricken villagers living adjacent to the forests are now avoiding outdoor activities, weddings or social gatherings at night. The situation has turned so severe that in many areas, villages wear a deserted look soon after sunset. People lock their doors and remain confined to their homes. In response to this growing threat, the forest department has put its Quick Response Teams (QRT) on alert in all four Garhwal districts of Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi and have also increased patrolling.

Pauri Villagers In State Of Fear

Increased leopard and bear activities have left villagers in Pauri district in a state of fear. "The terror of leopards and bears is such that people are afraid to attend weddings. Parents are dropping their children to school and college. After 6 pm, doors of all homes are locked. No one is able to take their animals out because of the threat of animal attacks," Bhaskar, a local resident of Pauri said.

Recently, in a village in Pauri, two women who went to the forest to collect grass in the morning sighted a leopard around 30 metres away. They raised an alarm, and the leopard fled. However, the incident triggered panic in the village. Villagers said last month, a leopard had attacked an elderly man, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun.

Wild Animals Wreck Havoc In Chamoli

The situation in Chamoli district is becoming even more dire. Bears are seen roaming around in broad daylight in several villages. In the past few days, three women have been attacked by bears, two sustained severe injuring. During one of these incidents that took place near Ghat block, a 32-year-old woman was cutting grass for her animals when a bear suddenly emerged from the bushes and pounced on her. When the woman raised an alarm, nearby residents chased away the bear with sticks and rescued her. This was the same area where a bear had attacked two villagers last year.

Vikram Negi, a local resident of Chamoli said, "Women are no longer going to the forest to collect grass and leaves resulting which, many households are facing a shortage of fodder. Some families have been forced to send their animals to relatives in lower areas. We are pleading to the government to free us from this constant terror."

