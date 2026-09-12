ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Introduces New Framework For Education In Madrasas

Dehradun: Efforts are underway to establish a new education system for madrasas in Uttarakhand.

The government has linked the state's madrasas to its Education Department. Besides, affiliation and recognition from the Minority Education Authority have also been made mandatory for madrasas. Additionally, madrasas are being inspected and their registration and other systems are being scrutinized.

The entire madrasa education system in the state is being transitioned to a new framework. After abolishing the Madrasa Board, which operated under the old system, the government has now linked the operations of madrasas to the Education Department with mandatory recognition from the Minority Education Authority.

Amidst the change, ongoing investigations across the state have exposed shortcomings in the madrasa education system, where many institutions were found operating without the necessary recognition, adequate infrastructure, and prescribed educational standards. As a result, 179 madrasas that fell under the scope of action have ceased operations. Additionally, 17 madrasas have been sealed. Three operators have voluntarily given written notice of closure.

Before the action, 452 madrasas were known to be operating in the state. Of these, 270 were in Haridwar alone, 119 in Udham Singh Nagar, 41 in Nainital, and 18 in Nainital. Additionally, two madrasas were operating in Champawat, and one each in Almora and Pithoragarh. When the investigation began based on the accreditation of the institutions based on building, land, and other prescribed standards, a large number of institutions were identified that did not meet the criteria of the new regulatory system.

The greatest impact was seen in Haridwar where approximately 102 madrasas were closed. Action was taken against 10 madrasas, with 55 in total. The most significant aspect of the incident is that the old structure of madrasa operation in Uttarakhand has now ended. The Madrasa Board has been abolished and the Minority Education Authority came into effect in the state on July 1.