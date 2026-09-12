Uttarakhand Govt Introduces New Framework For Education In Madrasas
Affiliation and recognition from the Minority Education Authority have also been made mandatory for madrasas, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Dehradun: Efforts are underway to establish a new education system for madrasas in Uttarakhand.
The government has linked the state's madrasas to its Education Department. Besides, affiliation and recognition from the Minority Education Authority have also been made mandatory for madrasas. Additionally, madrasas are being inspected and their registration and other systems are being scrutinized.
The entire madrasa education system in the state is being transitioned to a new framework. After abolishing the Madrasa Board, which operated under the old system, the government has now linked the operations of madrasas to the Education Department with mandatory recognition from the Minority Education Authority.
Amidst the change, ongoing investigations across the state have exposed shortcomings in the madrasa education system, where many institutions were found operating without the necessary recognition, adequate infrastructure, and prescribed educational standards. As a result, 179 madrasas that fell under the scope of action have ceased operations. Additionally, 17 madrasas have been sealed. Three operators have voluntarily given written notice of closure.
Before the action, 452 madrasas were known to be operating in the state. Of these, 270 were in Haridwar alone, 119 in Udham Singh Nagar, 41 in Nainital, and 18 in Nainital. Additionally, two madrasas were operating in Champawat, and one each in Almora and Pithoragarh. When the investigation began based on the accreditation of the institutions based on building, land, and other prescribed standards, a large number of institutions were identified that did not meet the criteria of the new regulatory system.
The greatest impact was seen in Haridwar where approximately 102 madrasas were closed. Action was taken against 10 madrasas, with 55 in total. The most significant aspect of the incident is that the old structure of madrasa operation in Uttarakhand has now ended. The Madrasa Board has been abolished and the Minority Education Authority came into effect in the state on July 1.
This means that simply operating madrasas in the traditional manner will no longer be sufficient. More information will be required. After that, they will have to obtain recognition from the Minority Education Authority.
Another aspect of the picture has emerged after the implementation of the new system. Along with the action, madrasas have also been given a way to join the system. After receiving affiliation from the Education Department, 35 madrasas have received recognition from the Minority Education Authority. This indicates that the government's policy is not limited to closures; rather, the process of including institutions that meet the prescribed standards in the new system is also underway.
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The primary reason for taking action against the madrasas was stated to be the failure to meet established standards. Dr Surjit Singh Gandhi, Chairman of the Minority Education Authority said, "During the investigation, some madrasas were found to be operating in a single room. Some institutions lacked their own land and were operating on other people's land. Questions also arose regarding other aspects of standards. This is why the government is now looking at this not only as a monitoring of religious institutions but also as a monitoring of the quality of education provided to children".
Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary, Minority Welfare Department said, "District minority officers have been instructed to relocate children studying in closed madrasas to nearby schools or registered institutions. To ensure their education is not affected by the administrative action, and to provide comprehensive information to children in closed institutions".
The most important question in the ongoing exercise regarding madrasas in Uttarakhand is no longer how many have been closed; the bigger question is how many madrasas are able to meet the prescribed educational, administrative, and infrastructure standards under the new system. A large number of institutions have now ceased operations under the system that began with 452 madrasas. Meanwhile, dozens of madrasas have received recognition under the new system.
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