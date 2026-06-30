Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Ceases To Exist Today, Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority To Come Into Effect Tomorrow
Now, only those madrasas operating in Uttarakhand that meet the standards set by the Education Department will receive recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board ceased to exist on June 30, and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority will come into effect on July 1.
Now, only those madrasas operating in Uttarakhand that meet the standards set by the Education Department will receive recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.
As a result, the 455 madrasas operating in the state must now obtain recognition from this new authority. Currently, approximately 400 madrasas operate classes from grades 1 to 8, while 55 madrasas conduct classes from grades 9 to 12.
A major challenge for many madrasas in Uttarakhand is that they do not own the land they occupy; instead, they operate on properties belonging to the Madrasa Board. Such madrasas may face difficulties in securing recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, as only those complying with the Uttarakhand Education Department's standards will be accredited.
According to the Uttarakhand Education Department, madrasas operating up to grade 8 must obtain recognition at the district level, while those operating grades 9 to 12 must seek recognition from the Uttarakhand Education Board.
Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, said that the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority has been constituted, and the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board ceased operations on June 30. Additionally, a new education policy framework is set to be implemented starting July 1, 2026.
He said that a new system has been devised for children belonging to all minority communities in the state — Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Muslim. The Uttarakhand Education Department's curriculum will be implemented in minority schools; alongside this standard curriculum, students will also receive religious education.
He emphasised that all educational institutions must meet the standards regarding education, infrastructure, and administration set by the Uttarakhand Education Department to qualify for recognition. He added that there would be no leniency regarding compliance with these established standards.
Through this initiative, Uttarakhand, which has become the first state in the country to adopt this process, aims to integrate children from minority communities into the state's mainstream education system. This arrangement will allow these children to pursue their religious education alongside their formal schooling within the state's educational framework.
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