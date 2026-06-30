ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Ceases To Exist Today, Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority To Come Into Effect Tomorrow

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board ceased to exist on June 30, and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority will come into effect on July 1.

Now, only those madrasas operating in Uttarakhand that meet the standards set by the Education Department will receive recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.

As a result, the 455 madrasas operating in the state must now obtain recognition from this new authority. Currently, approximately 400 madrasas operate classes from grades 1 to 8, while 55 madrasas conduct classes from grades 9 to 12.

A major challenge for many madrasas in Uttarakhand is that they do not own the land they occupy; instead, they operate on properties belonging to the Madrasa Board. Such madrasas may face difficulties in securing recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, as only those complying with the Uttarakhand Education Department's standards will be accredited.

According to the Uttarakhand Education Department, madrasas operating up to grade 8 must obtain recognition at the district level, while those operating grades 9 to 12 must seek recognition from the Uttarakhand Education Board.