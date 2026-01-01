ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Likely To Start Green Cess Collection From This Week

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government plans to start collecting a Green Cess from owners of vehicles from other states from the first week of January 2026.

Transport Department officials said that any technical glitches that arise in the future will be addressed over time. Although the decision to collect the Cess was taken a long time back, there has been a delay on account of the Transport Department's inability to obtain sufficient servers from the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA).

File photo of toll being collected from cars (ETV Bharat)

Lakhs of vehicles come to Uttarakhand from other states every year, putting a burden on the state's environment along with the vehicles from within the state. This had led to the government resolving to implement the Green Cess on vehicles coming from outside.

A notification on this was issued in 2024, but the decision has not been implemented yet. The Transport Department has now once again announced the commencement of the collection from this week.

On December 18, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on revenue collection and is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the delay in the collection of the Green Cess. He directed the Transport Department to initiate the Green Cess collection process as soon as possible.