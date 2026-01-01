Uttarakhand Likely To Start Green Cess Collection From This Week
The Cess is to be levied on vehicles from the other states entering Uttarakhand.
January 1, 2026
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government plans to start collecting a Green Cess from owners of vehicles from other states from the first week of January 2026.
Transport Department officials said that any technical glitches that arise in the future will be addressed over time. Although the decision to collect the Cess was taken a long time back, there has been a delay on account of the Transport Department's inability to obtain sufficient servers from the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA).
Lakhs of vehicles come to Uttarakhand from other states every year, putting a burden on the state's environment along with the vehicles from within the state. This had led to the government resolving to implement the Green Cess on vehicles coming from outside.
A notification on this was issued in 2024, but the decision has not been implemented yet. The Transport Department has now once again announced the commencement of the collection from this week.
On December 18, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on revenue collection and is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the delay in the collection of the Green Cess. He directed the Transport Department to initiate the Green Cess collection process as soon as possible.
Following this, the Transport Department insisted that the Green Cess collection process begin in the first week of January 2026. It is learnt that the ITDA is in the process of strengthening its server.
Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat that Green Cess collection involves a lot of technical work. The software for this was already developed, but the integration process is taking time. All integration procedures with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have been completed, and testing is being done.
Singh said, "The software developed for Green Cess collection needs to be integrated with the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) data. Most of this integration work has been completed."
It is learnt that the Transport Department has received only one-eighth of the required storage and server space at the ITDA, resulting in extremely slow speeds.
According to the norms, the NPCI processes a payment only if it receives the number within 90 seconds. While the data from ANPR currently reaches the server within a second or two, it is taking longer for data to reach NPCI from the Green Cess server on account of the shortage in the server's core.
Sources said that the target to begin Green Cess collection was in December 2025. The Transport Department has now requested the ITDA to enhance the server core so that the collection process can start as soon as possible.
