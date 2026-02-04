Uttarakhand | Leopard Kills 5-Year-Old In Rudraprayag, Body Found After Search; Alert Declared
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A five-year-old child was killed by a leopard in the Rudraprayag district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Sindarwani village under Sari Gram Panchayat, located in the Chhinka-Kakodakhal (Nagrasu) area.
According to police officials, the leopard carried away the child from near the village. After hours of intensive searching, the child's mutilated body was found around one kilometre away from the village, police said. The child was identified as Daksh Bisht, and the body was sent for post-mortem.
Police officials said that teams from the Forest Department, police, district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot upon receiving information. An extensive search operation was launched in the surrounding forest area. Villagers also joined the search, combing through bushes, ravines and forest paths using sticks and torches.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain monitored the entire operation. Under his direction, six teams were formed for the search. These included 20 personnel from the Forest department, nine from the SDRF and five officers from the district administration. During the search, the teams first recovered the child's clothes, along with blood stains on stones at several locations. The child's body was later found at a short distance from the village.
Following the incident, Divisional Forest Officer Rajat Suman declared a high alert across the entire area. The administration has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement and keep children under strict supervision.
The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and panic in the village and nearby areas. Villagers claim that the leopard is freely roaming near human settlements, affecting daily activities like farming and stepping out after dusk.
Villagers also allege that despite repeated leopard attacks in recent months, no permanent solution has been implemented. They claim that there was a delay in launching an effective rescue operation and that no cages, drones or sniffer dogs were deployed immediately.
This is not the first such incident in the region. In recent months, several people, including women and elderly residents, have lost their lives in leopard attacks in Rudraprayag and nearby districts.
Villagers are demanding immediate capture of the leopard and compensation for the victim's family and long-term safety measures. They have warned that if swift action is not taken, they will be forced to launch protests.
