Uttarakhand | Leopard Kills 5-Year-Old In Rudraprayag, Body Found After Search; Alert Declared

Rudraprayag: A five-year-old child was killed by a leopard in the Rudraprayag district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Sindarwani village under Sari Gram Panchayat, located in the Chhinka-Kakodakhal (Nagrasu) area.

According to police officials, the leopard carried away the child from near the village. After hours of intensive searching, the child's mutilated body was found around one kilometre away from the village, police said. The child was identified as Daksh Bisht, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police officials said that teams from the Forest Department, police, district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot upon receiving information. An extensive search operation was launched in the surrounding forest area. Villagers also joined the search, combing through bushes, ravines and forest paths using sticks and torches.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain monitored the entire operation. Under his direction, six teams were formed for the search. These included 20 personnel from the Forest department, nine from the SDRF and five officers from the district administration. During the search, the teams first recovered the child's clothes, along with blood stains on stones at several locations. The child's body was later found at a short distance from the village.

Following the incident, Divisional Forest Officer Rajat Suman declared a high alert across the entire area. The administration has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement and keep children under strict supervision.