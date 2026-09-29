ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Launches Major Adventure Tourism Push With 36-Mountaineer Himalayan Expedition And GPS Route Mapping

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is making big strides in becoming a leader in adventure tourism, and as part of it, 36 young mountaineers from across the state are going on joint expeditions to climb three important Himalayan peaks. Launched from Dehradun by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, the campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Indian Mountaineering Foundation along with GPS mapping of 100 trekking paths in the state.

Tourism secretary and CEO of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Dhiraj Garbyal, along with Indian Mountaineering Foundation President Colonel Vijay Singh, were also present on the occasion.

The selection included young mountaineers from various districts of the state. Each of the three teams consists of 12 members. These teams will scale three prominent Himalayan peaks across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

The first team has departed for the 6,512-metre-high Mount Bhagirathi-II. The team is led by Dashrath Singh Rawat. The second team, led by Vijay Singh Rautela, is eyeing the 6,355-metre-high Mount Panchachuli-I. Led by experienced mountaineer Lata Bisht, the third team has set out for the 6,252-metre-high Mount Swargarohini-I,

The team for Mount Swargarohini-I is the most notable among the three expeditions, as it consists entirely of female mountaineers. Twelve female mountaineers from various districts of Uttarakhand are part of this team, led by Lata Bisht. The women mountaineers are from Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Tehri. The participation of this women's team is viewed as a sign of the growing involvement of women in mountaineering and adventure sports in Uttarakhand.

According to the Tourism Department, these mountaineering expeditions are not being viewed merely as isolated events. Rather, they are linked to a broader plan to develop Uttarakhand into a premier adventure tourism destination in the country. Initiatives under this plan include mountaineering activities, the mapping of trekking routes, youth training, and the organisation of large-scale adventure events.

Digital data for trekking routes is being compiled

Teams were dispatched on September 18 to conduct GPS mapping of 100 trekking routes across Uttarakhand. These include 50 routes in the Garhwal region and 50 in the Kumaon region. This campaign aims to create digital data for these trekking routes.

Additionally, a mobile trekking navigation app and a coffee-table book titled 'The Treks of Uttarakhand' will be produced. This will make information regarding the state's trekking routes available on digital platforms. Uttarakhand Tourism's agenda also includes several major adventure events scheduled for the coming months.