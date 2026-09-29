Uttarakhand Launches Major Adventure Tourism Push With 36-Mountaineer Himalayan Expedition And GPS Route Mapping
The team for Mount Swargarohini-I is the most notable among the three expeditions, as it consists entirely of female mountaineers.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:40 AM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is making big strides in becoming a leader in adventure tourism, and as part of it, 36 young mountaineers from across the state are going on joint expeditions to climb three important Himalayan peaks. Launched from Dehradun by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, the campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Indian Mountaineering Foundation along with GPS mapping of 100 trekking paths in the state.
Tourism secretary and CEO of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Dhiraj Garbyal, along with Indian Mountaineering Foundation President Colonel Vijay Singh, were also present on the occasion.
The selection included young mountaineers from various districts of the state. Each of the three teams consists of 12 members. These teams will scale three prominent Himalayan peaks across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.
The first team has departed for the 6,512-metre-high Mount Bhagirathi-II. The team is led by Dashrath Singh Rawat. The second team, led by Vijay Singh Rautela, is eyeing the 6,355-metre-high Mount Panchachuli-I. Led by experienced mountaineer Lata Bisht, the third team has set out for the 6,252-metre-high Mount Swargarohini-I,
The team for Mount Swargarohini-I is the most notable among the three expeditions, as it consists entirely of female mountaineers. Twelve female mountaineers from various districts of Uttarakhand are part of this team, led by Lata Bisht. The women mountaineers are from Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Tehri. The participation of this women's team is viewed as a sign of the growing involvement of women in mountaineering and adventure sports in Uttarakhand.
According to the Tourism Department, these mountaineering expeditions are not being viewed merely as isolated events. Rather, they are linked to a broader plan to develop Uttarakhand into a premier adventure tourism destination in the country. Initiatives under this plan include mountaineering activities, the mapping of trekking routes, youth training, and the organisation of large-scale adventure events.
Digital data for trekking routes is being compiled
Teams were dispatched on September 18 to conduct GPS mapping of 100 trekking routes across Uttarakhand. These include 50 routes in the Garhwal region and 50 in the Kumaon region. This campaign aims to create digital data for these trekking routes.
Additionally, a mobile trekking navigation app and a coffee-table book titled 'The Treks of Uttarakhand' will be produced. This will make information regarding the state's trekking routes available on digital platforms. Uttarakhand Tourism's agenda also includes several major adventure events scheduled for the coming months.
Upcoming events
The 'Adi Kailash Parikrama 2.0' is scheduled to be held in Pithoragarh from October 24 to 26, 2026. Following this, the fifth edition of the 'Ultimate Uttarakhand MTB Challenge' will take place from November 20 to 26. This event will cover a route of approximately 700 kilometres, stretching from Mukteshwar to Mussoorie.
Additionally, the Himalayan Car Rally is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 21, 2026. According to the Tourism Department, this event marks the first step towards reviving the 'Ultimate Himalayan Car Rally,' which was popular during the 1980s and 1990s. Plans are underway to integrate activities such as mountaineering, trekking, mountain biking, and motor adventures into the state's tourism offerings.
Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said that mountaineering is not merely an expedition to reach a summit, but it also tests discipline, patience, and leadership. He remarked: "The government aims to ensure that the youth of Uttarakhand do not limit themselves to merely viewing the Himalayas but step forward as trained mountaineers, guides, and adventure professionals. This will create new employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth within their own region.”
Meanwhile, Tourism secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal stated that work is underway to make trekking routes safer and more organised through GPS mapping. Simultaneously, trained young individuals are being groomed to venture into these areas through mountaineering expeditions.
He noted that upcoming events such as the Adi Kailash Parikrama, MTB Challenge, and the Himalayan Car Rally would further advance this initiative. He urged all mountaineering teams to adhere to the principles of 'Safety first' and 'leave no trace.'
The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) officials also believe that, with the state government's support, the youth of Uttarakhand will carve out a niche for themselves in the field of mountaineering at the national level.
There is now a concerted effort to expand tourism in Uttarakhand beyond just religious and traditional forms by incorporating trekking, mountaineering, mountain biking, and other adventure activities.
Activities ranging from the GPS mapping of 100 trekking routes to expeditions by young mountaineers and major adventure events are moving in this direction. Through these expeditions, young people are gaining mountaineering experience, while simultaneous efforts are underway to firmly establish Uttarakhand's Himalayan regions on the adventure tourism map.
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