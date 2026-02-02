ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Claims Kotdwar Shop Name Controversy Resolved, Appeals For Peace

As the situation in Kotdwar deteriorated, the police administration immediately took charge, deploying the PSC and other security forces in the city. Additionally, checkpoints were set up on all major roads leading to Kotdwar, where every vehicle was thoroughly searched.

However, Deepak continued to maintain that such a controversy over a shop's name was wrong and could spoil the atmosphere of the city. As soon as the video went viral, Deepak Kumar became the centre of discussion on social media. Many praised him as courageous, while others objected to his stance. The matter quickly escalated from a local issue into a national debate.

In the video, Deepak Kumar could be seen questioning the Bajrang Dal activists. When asked his name, Deepak said it was Mohammad Deepak. This further escalated tensions among those present at the spot.

On January 26, a few Hindu organizations objected to the name 'Baba' on a shop in the Patel Nagar market area of ​​Kotdwar. They alleged that the name hurt religious sentiments and should be changed. Initially, the matter was limited to a mere argument, but soon a crowd gathered at the spot. Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar, a gym trainer arrived and argued with the Bajrang Dal activists. A heated exchange ensued between the two sides a video of which altercation went viral on social media.

The police said cases have been filed against Bajrang Dal activists, as well as Kotdwar resident gym trainer Deepak Kumar and his associates under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dehradun : The controversy that erupted after Hindu outfits, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested against a shop being named 'Baba' by a person from a particular community in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar has been resolved, said police.

Kotdwar's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandra Mohan Singh stated that the situation is currently under control, but the police are on full alert to prevent any untoward incident. He added that vigilance is also being maintained on the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to ensure that no outsider or organization can enter Kotdwar and vitiate the atmosphere.

"The police are also keeping a close watch on social media. People sharing inflammatory posts or videos are being monitored. If anyone tries to disrupt the atmosphere through social media, strict action will be taken against them," said Singh.

Based on the complaint of the owner of Baba Collections, a case has been filed against some unidentified individuals and some Bajrang Dal activists. Similarly, based on a complaint filed by one Kamal Pal from a Hindu organization, a case has also been filed against Deepak Kumar, his friend Vijay Rawat, and others at the police station.

The police say that an impartial investigation is being conducted and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, shared a social media post in support of Deepak Kumar. "Deepak from Uttarakhand is India's hero. He is fighting for the Constitution and humanity, for the very Constitution that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar conspire to trample upon daily. He is a living symbol of the shop of love in the market of hatred, and this is what hurts the powers that be the most," he said.

Gandhi further said, "The Sangh Parivar is deliberately spreading economic and social poison in the country, so that India remains divided and a few people can continue to rule through fear. The BJP government in Uttarakhand is openly supporting the anti-social forces that are engaged in intimidating and harassing ordinary citizens. No country can progress in an atmosphere of hatred, fear, and anarchy. Development without peace is just a slogan. We need more Deepaks—those who will not bow down, who will not be afraid, and who will stand with full strength for the Constitution. We are with you, brother. Do not be afraid. You are a mighty lion".

Congress MP Imran Pratap and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also released videos in support of Deepak and condemned the incident.

Amidst the incident, Kotdwar's City Qazi, Mohammad Asif, appealed people to maintain peace. He said that the atmosphere in the city is peaceful and people of all communities live in the town in harmony. eepak Kumar, who is trending on social media, has also released a video appealing people not to come to Kotdwar in support of him or attempt to meet him for the time being.