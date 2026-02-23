ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Trainer Deepak Who Defended Ahmed's Baba Shop

Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand, who was in the news for coming to the defence of Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar in January 2026.

The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi. Sharing photographs with Deepak on social media, Rahul, who is an MP, praised him and wrote, "Every human being is equal, this is Indianness, this is mohabbat ki dukaan. Met our brother, Mohammed Deepak, from Uttarakhand. The flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian.”

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Deepak Kumar spoke to the media, explaining that Rahul Gandhi had invited him to Delhi for their meeting. According to Deepak Kumar, Rahul Gandhi expressed his intention to visit Kotdwar and take a membership at Deepak's gym. During the meeting, Rahul also spoke with Deepak Kumar's family.

Deepak stated that Rahul Gandhi assured him he had nothing to fear, as he had done nothing wrong. He said that he had received threats in the past, but he clarified that he is currently not facing any threats and that the atmosphere in Kotdwar is now quite positive. Deepak said that Rahul Gandhi has made arrangements for him to meet Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi.