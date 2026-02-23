Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Trainer Deepak Who Defended Ahmed's Baba Shop
Rahul Gandhi lauded Deepak as a symbol of unity, courage and constitutional values amid the Kotdwar controversy.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand, who was in the news for coming to the defence of Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar in January 2026.
The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi. Sharing photographs with Deepak on social media, Rahul, who is an MP, praised him and wrote, "Every human being is equal, this is Indianness, this is mohabbat ki dukaan. Met our brother, Mohammed Deepak, from Uttarakhand. The flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian.”
उत्तराखंड के दीपक भारत के हीरो हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2026
दीपक संविधान और इंसानियत के लिए लड़ रहे हैं - उस संविधान के लिए जिसे BJP और संघ परिवार रोज़ रौंदने की साज़िश कर रहे हैं।
वे नफ़रत के बाज़ार में मोहब्बत की दुकान का जीवित प्रतीक हैं और यही बात सत्ता को सबसे ज़्यादा चुभती है।
संघ परिवार… pic.twitter.com/c1D4VHV5XO
After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Deepak Kumar spoke to the media, explaining that Rahul Gandhi had invited him to Delhi for their meeting. According to Deepak Kumar, Rahul Gandhi expressed his intention to visit Kotdwar and take a membership at Deepak's gym. During the meeting, Rahul also spoke with Deepak Kumar's family.
Deepak stated that Rahul Gandhi assured him he had nothing to fear, as he had done nothing wrong. He said that he had received threats in the past, but he clarified that he is currently not facing any threats and that the atmosphere in Kotdwar is now quite positive. Deepak said that Rahul Gandhi has made arrangements for him to meet Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi.
Deepak Kumar expressed his happiness over meeting Rahul Gandhi, stating that at least there was someone who understood him. He emphasised that his concerns were raised for the sake of humanity.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also described Deepak as "India's hero" in a separate post. He had written, "Uttarakhand’s Deepak is India's hero. He is fighting for the Constitution and humanity, the very Constitution that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar conspire to trample every day. He is a living example of a mohabbat ki dukaan in a market of hatred, and this is what troubles the ruling party the most."
In his earlier remarks, Rahul alleged that the Sangh Parivar was deliberately spreading economic and social division to keep the country divided and rule through fear.
He added, "In Uttarakhand, the BJP government is openly supporting anti-social elements who are intimidating and harassing ordinary citizens. No country can progress in an atmosphere of hatred, fear and disorder. Without peace, development is merely a slogan. We need more people like Deepak, those who do not bow, who do not fear, and who stand firmly for the Constitution. We are with you, brother. Do not be afraid, you are a brave lion."
On January 26, Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the 'Baba' clothing store on Patel Marg in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the name of the shop. During the protest, clashes broke out between the activists, Vakil Ahmed, and his son's friend Deepak Kumar, after which Kumar, identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, asked the protesters to leave.
On January 31, a larger group of activists again gathered outside Ahmed's shop and Kumar's gym, blocked the road, and raised slogans. However, police intervention prevented escalation.
Read More