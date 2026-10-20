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Kedarnath Turns Horse And Mule Dung Into Biofuel, Processes 25 Tonnes Of Material

Kedarnath Turns Horse And Mule Dung Into Biofuel, Processes 25 Tonnes Of Material ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: On the walking route to Kedarnath, dung left by horses and mules is a persistent problem for pilgrims. It dirties the trail and makes stretches slippery, posing a risk of falls and injuries. An initiative to turn this waste into fuel has now completed its first phase successfully, with around 25 tonnes of material processed to make biofuel pellets.

The pellets are being supplied to local traders, and preparations are underway to expand the project. The initiative seeks to put dung collected from the pilgrimage route to use while producing an alternative fuel from locally available material.

Kedarnath Turns Horse And Mule Dung Into Biofuel, Processes 25 Tonnes Of Material (ETV Bharat) Under the tourism department’s initiative, machinery has been installed at Sonprayag, where horse and mule dung is mixed with pine needles, locally known as pirul, to produce the pellets. The success of the initial processing phase has paved the way for plans to increase production. For those walking to Kedarnath, the benefits could begin with a cleaner path. Collecting more dung for the processing unit could help reduce the waste that accumulates along the route. It could also help limit pollution caused when runoff carries the dung into the river.