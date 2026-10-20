Kedarnath Turns Horse And Mule Dung Into Biofuel, Processes 25 Tonnes Of Material
A tourism department project has processed around 25 tonnes of material into biofuel pellets, combining horse and mule dung with pine needles at Sonprayag.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Dehradun: On the walking route to Kedarnath, dung left by horses and mules is a persistent problem for pilgrims. It dirties the trail and makes stretches slippery, posing a risk of falls and injuries. An initiative to turn this waste into fuel has now completed its first phase successfully, with around 25 tonnes of material processed to make biofuel pellets.
The pellets are being supplied to local traders, and preparations are underway to expand the project. The initiative seeks to put dung collected from the pilgrimage route to use while producing an alternative fuel from locally available material.
Under the tourism department’s initiative, machinery has been installed at Sonprayag, where horse and mule dung is mixed with pine needles, locally known as pirul, to produce the pellets. The success of the initial processing phase has paved the way for plans to increase production.
For those walking to Kedarnath, the benefits could begin with a cleaner path. Collecting more dung for the processing unit could help reduce the waste that accumulates along the route. It could also help limit pollution caused when runoff carries the dung into the river.
The project is also generating work for local people involved in collecting dung and transporting it to the processing unit. Those supplying pine needles are benefiting too, giving another locally available material a use in fuel production.
“The first phase of the project has been successful. Preparations are now underway to take it forward on a larger scale, which will help keep the Kedarnath walking route clean while increasing biofuel production,” said Dhiraj Garbyal, secretary, tourism department.
The next phase will focus on increasing production and ensuring wider use of the pellets. With supplies now reaching local traders, expanding their use alongside collection and processing will be important as the department seeks to scale up the initiative.
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