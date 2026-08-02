ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: KaKanwariyas Clash After Kanwar Broken In Collision With Vehicle; One Arrested

During the ruckus at Manglaur town in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on the evening of August 1. ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: A Kanwariya (pilgrim) was assaulted by other Kanwariyas and a vehicle was vandalised after a Kanwar was damaged in collision with a car at Manglaur town in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on the evening of August 1.

One accused, a resident of Roorkee, was arrested in connection with the case.

According to reports, a Kanwariya returning home with Gangajal from Haridwar had his Kanwar damaged after being hit by an Alto car near the flyover close to Golden Dhaba in the Manglaur police station area. The driver of the car was a Kanwariya too.

A major commotion ensued, and a large crowd gathered at the scene. Angry Kanwariyas assaulted the car driver and damaged the vehicle. The police received information around 8:30 pm that a Kanwariya was being assaulted by other Kanwariyas near Golden Dhaba.

Upon receiving this information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Manglaur, accompanied by a police force, immediately rushed to the spot.