Uttarakhand: KaKanwariyas Clash After Kanwar Broken In Collision With Vehicle; One Arrested
The incident happened in Haridwar district; police appealed to people to ‘come with spirit of devotion to collect holy water from the city of Shiva’.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Roorkee: A Kanwariya (pilgrim) was assaulted by other Kanwariyas and a vehicle was vandalised after a Kanwar was damaged in collision with a car at Manglaur town in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on the evening of August 1.
One accused, a resident of Roorkee, was arrested in connection with the case.
According to reports, a Kanwariya returning home with Gangajal from Haridwar had his Kanwar damaged after being hit by an Alto car near the flyover close to Golden Dhaba in the Manglaur police station area. The driver of the car was a Kanwariya too.
A major commotion ensued, and a large crowd gathered at the scene. Angry Kanwariyas assaulted the car driver and damaged the vehicle. The police received information around 8:30 pm that a Kanwariya was being assaulted by other Kanwariyas near Golden Dhaba.
Upon receiving this information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Manglaur, accompanied by a police force, immediately rushed to the spot.
However, police personnel already present at the scene had managed to bring the situation under control.
Preliminary police investigations revealed that the driver of the Alto car (registration number HR 38AC-7944), which was going from Haridwar towards Delhi, was also a Kanwariya returning home with Gangajal. During the journey, the car collided with the Kanwar of an unidentified Kanwariya walking on foot, causing the Kanwar to break. Following this, some unidentified Kanwariyas assaulted the Alto driver and damaged his car.
The police detained an individual, Raja, alias Rajesh, a resident of the Gangnahar police station area in Roorkee. Based on the complaint filed by the victim (the Alto driver), a case was registered under relevant sections.
Additionally, the police are working to identify other individuals involved in the incident and are taking necessary action against them as well.
SP (Rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal made an appeal to all Shiva devotees: “The Kanwar Mela is a sacred festival. Come with a spirit of devotion to collect holy water from the city of Shiva. The Uttarakhand Police stands with you at all times. However, should anyone disrupt law and order in any way, the Uttarakhand Police will undoubtedly take immediate and strict legal action against them.”
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