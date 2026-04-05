ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Issues Revised SOP For Allocation Of Commercial LPG Cylinders

Dehradun has been assigned the largest quota of 31%, while Nainital and Haridwar have each been allotted 13%. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Given the shortage in LPG supply due to the US and Israel war on Iran, the Uttarakhand government has issued new guidelines for the distribution of commercial cylinders. In the revised standard operating procedure (SOP), LPG cylinders will now be allocated under the 66% quota.

Issued by the Secretary for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Anand Swarup, the order shall remain in effect until further notice. Following an increase in the commercial LPG allocations to states by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in recognition of efforts to promote Piped Natural Gas (PNG), Uttarakhand has been allowed an additional 6% over the earlier 60% quota.

The revised guidelines allow hotels and resorts to avail 24% (1,500 cylinders) of general allocation, restaurants and dhabas 32% (2,000 cylinders), industrial units (pharma, steel, automobiles, etc.) 20% (1,250 cylinders), wedding ceremonies 10% (660 cylinders), government guest houses 5% (300 cylinders), dairies, food processing units, and student hostels 3% each.