Uttarakhand Issues Revised SOP For Allocation Of Commercial LPG Cylinders
Under the new guidelines, hotels and resorts can avail 24% of the general allocation, restaurants and dhabas 32%, industrial units 20%, and wedding ceremonies 10%.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Dehradun: Given the shortage in LPG supply due to the US and Israel war on Iran, the Uttarakhand government has issued new guidelines for the distribution of commercial cylinders. In the revised standard operating procedure (SOP), LPG cylinders will now be allocated under the 66% quota.
Issued by the Secretary for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Anand Swarup, the order shall remain in effect until further notice. Following an increase in the commercial LPG allocations to states by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in recognition of efforts to promote Piped Natural Gas (PNG), Uttarakhand has been allowed an additional 6% over the earlier 60% quota.
The revised guidelines allow hotels and resorts to avail 24% (1,500 cylinders) of general allocation, restaurants and dhabas 32% (2,000 cylinders), industrial units (pharma, steel, automobiles, etc.) 20% (1,250 cylinders), wedding ceremonies 10% (660 cylinders), government guest houses 5% (300 cylinders), dairies, food processing units, and student hostels 3% each.
Considering the ongoing wedding season, the administration has allowed a maximum of two commercial LPG cylinders for each ceremony. To avail of this facility, applicants must submit the requisite documents to an officer designated by the district magistrate or the district supply officer. After verification, a temporary connection will be issued by the gas distributor.
The specific demand requirements of each district have also been taken into consideration. Under the general allocation, Dehradun has been assigned the largest quota of 31%, while Nainital and Haridwar have each been allotted 13%.
Under the industrial quota (comprising 1,250 cylinders), Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar have been given the highest allocation, with 380 cylinders assigned to each.
This arrangement will be implemented based on the market share of the three major companies: IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL. All district magistrates and the state heads of the oil companies have been directed to monitor the supply.
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