Placed In High Seismic Zone, Uttarakhand Looks To Amend Building Bylaws And Spread Earthquake Awareness
Uniform building bylaws for both the hill and plain areas will be a challenge as developing earthquake-resistant infrastructure will cost a lot of money
Published : December 3, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Dehradun: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a new seismic map placing all the Himalayan regions of the country in Zone 6, which makes them highly earthquake-prone. Among the states placed in this category is Uttarakhand, which was previously classified under Zone 4 and 5.
This calls for uniform new building bylaws for both the hill and the plain areas, which will be a challenge for this state with limited financial resources, because developing earthquake-resistant infrastructure will cost a significant amount of money. This will include not only roads and bridges but also schools, government offices and other buildings which must be resistant enough to withstand earthquakes of at least a magnitude of 8 to 9 on the Richter scale.
Developing infrastructure capable of withstanding such an earthquake will require significant financial expenditure. The Uttarakhand government has got down to making changes to building bylaws and raising public awareness about earthquake safety.
Secretary with the Disaster Management Department, Vinod Kumar Suman, disclosed that the old seismic map divided the entire country into four zones (Zones II, III, IV, and V) where parts of Uttarakhand were placed in Zone 4 and some in Zone 5.
In the new seismic map released recently, Uttarakhand has been placed in Zone 6.
"This means that Uttarakhand has become significantly more vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters. Numerous steps need to be taken, primarily changes to building bylaws. The Housing Department and the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will work together to achieve this. Furthermore, work will be needed on various aspects, including training people, earthquake safety measures and structural design. Therefore, the more safe structures can be built, and people can be made aware, the more we can avert the danger," he said.
Meanwhile, Principal Secretary with the Housing Department, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, said that building bylaws are in effect in the state under the regulations pertaining to Zone 4 and 5. He said that it has often been observed that people associate multi-storey buildings with vulnerability, which is incorrect.
"In such a situation, if you live in a sensitive area, you must construct buildings using earthquake-resistant technology. According to the current building bylaws, earthquake-resistant technology is available for both three-storey buildings and 100-storey buildings. Under this policy, seven to eight-storey buildings are permitted in plain areas and three to four-storey buildings in the mountainous areas," he said.
Sundaram also explained that smaller buildings are more vulnerable because they are constructed by ordinary masons. In contrast, bigger buildings are designed using structural engineering, which reduces the number of safety issues.
"Japan frequently experiences major earthquakes, but its large buildings remain undamaged because of superior structural engineering design, resulting in fewer casualties," he said.
He went on to state that the new seismic map is likely to cause problems for hydropower projects. However, this will not halt the projects but will likely increase the cost of project construction. Citing an example, the Principal Secretary said that the Tehri Hydropower Project, which has been developed, has the capacity to withstand earthquakes up to 8.5 magnitude.
