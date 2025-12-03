ETV Bharat / state

Placed In High Seismic Zone, Uttarakhand Looks To Amend Building Bylaws And Spread Earthquake Awareness

Dehradun: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a new seismic map placing all the Himalayan regions of the country in Zone 6, which makes them highly earthquake-prone. Among the states placed in this category is Uttarakhand, which was previously classified under Zone 4 and 5.

This calls for uniform new building bylaws for both the hill and the plain areas, which will be a challenge for this state with limited financial resources, because developing earthquake-resistant infrastructure will cost a significant amount of money. This will include not only roads and bridges but also schools, government offices and other buildings which must be resistant enough to withstand earthquakes of at least a magnitude of 8 to 9 on the Richter scale.

Developing infrastructure capable of withstanding such an earthquake will require significant financial expenditure. The Uttarakhand government has got down to making changes to building bylaws and raising public awareness about earthquake safety.

Secretary with the Disaster Management Department, Vinod Kumar Suman, disclosed that the old seismic map divided the entire country into four zones (Zones II, III, IV, and V) where parts of Uttarakhand were placed in Zone 4 and some in Zone 5.

In the new seismic map released recently, Uttarakhand has been placed in Zone 6.

"This means that Uttarakhand has become significantly more vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters. Numerous steps need to be taken, primarily changes to building bylaws. The Housing Department and the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will work together to achieve this. Furthermore, work will be needed on various aspects, including training people, earthquake safety measures and structural design. Therefore, the more safe structures can be built, and people can be made aware, the more we can avert the danger," he said.