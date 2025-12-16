Uttarakhand Implements Policy To Promote Aromatic Farming
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Dehradun: In a bid to enhance the income of the farmers, the Uttarakhand government has come out with a policy to promote the cultivation of aromatic plants. The government claims to have prepared a ten-year road map under its Mehak Kranti Niti (Fragrance Revolution Policy) that is aimed at doubling the farmers' income while benefitting the state's economy.
The policy has been implemented keeping in mind the harsh geographical conditions that make large-scale agriculture impossible. Furthermore, the wild animals destroy crops in the mountainous regions, causing significant losses to the farmers.
Experts say that aromatic farming can be easily done in the mountainous regions, both on fertile and barren land. Aromatic plants are not harmed by wild animals, and their farming can be done on a large scale with limited land and water availability.
The Aromatic Plant Centre of the Horticulture Department is providing aromatic plants to farmers along with facilities and technology. The policy was approved during the Cabinet meeting on September 23, 2025 and was implemented on December 13, 2025, by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The policy will be implemented over the next 10 years. It envisages aromatic farming on 22,750 hectares by engaging 91,000 farmers.
The Uttarakhand government has set a target of increasing the turnover of aromatic farming to Rs 1,179 crore. It will provide 80 per cent subsidy to farmers cultivating one hectare of their land. Farmers cultivating more than one hectare will receive a 50 per cent subsidy. Seven aroma valleys will be developed in the first phase of the plan.
There are plans to develop the Timur Valley in Pithoragarh, the Damask Rose valleys in Chamoli and Almora, the Mint valleys in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, the Cinnamon valleys in Champawat and Nainital, along with the Lemongrass Valleys in Haridwar and Pauri. Meanwhile, the government has plans to promote the aroma and perfumery industries. Officials disclosed that an aroma park is being developed on 40 acres in Kashipur at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
According to Dhami, "Currently, the number of farmers involved in aromatic farming is 20,000 to 25,000. The goal is to reach 100,000 farmers in the coming years. The turnover of aromatic farming is presently around Rs 100 crore. We have set a target of increasing it to Rs 1,200 crore in the next 10 years."
He stated that Uttarakhand has immense potential for aromatic farming. He expressed hope that Uttarakhand will become an example in the field of aromatic farming.
Meanwhile, Nripendra Chauhan, Director of Aromatic Plant Centre, said, "A major benefit of this policy will be the ease of processing and marketing of products processed from aromatic farming."
He added that satellite centres are being set up for the promotion of aromatic farming. He said the implementation of the new policy will help check migration from the mountainous regions in the coming days.
Sources disclosed that under the policy, support will be provided for nursery development along with free training and capacity building. Subsidies will also be provided for aromatic farming and processing, along with grants for nursery development. The plants will be given an insurance cover. The Uttarakhand government will also provide assistance in marketing, branding and packaging, along with quality testing services.
Apart from aromatic farming, the Uttarakhand government has also launched other initiatives to increase the income of the farmers. These include a provision of Rs 200 crore for polyhouses. Till now, around 350 polyhouses have been set up by using approximately Rs 115 crore.
The Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rainfed Farming Project is also being implemented at a cost of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, along with other interventions like the new Apple Policy, Kiwi Policy, State Millet Mission and Dragon Fruit Policy by spending Rs 1,200 crore. These schemes provide farmers with subsidies up to 80 per cent.
