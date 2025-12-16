ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Implements Policy To Promote Aromatic Farming

Dehradun: In a bid to enhance the income of the farmers, the Uttarakhand government has come out with a policy to promote the cultivation of aromatic plants. The government claims to have prepared a ten-year road map under its Mehak Kranti Niti (Fragrance Revolution Policy) that is aimed at doubling the farmers' income while benefitting the state's economy.

The policy has been implemented keeping in mind the harsh geographical conditions that make large-scale agriculture impossible. Furthermore, the wild animals destroy crops in the mountainous regions, causing significant losses to the farmers.

Experts say that aromatic farming can be easily done in the mountainous regions, both on fertile and barren land. Aromatic plants are not harmed by wild animals, and their farming can be done on a large scale with limited land and water availability.

The Aromatic Plant Centre of the Horticulture Department is providing aromatic plants to farmers along with facilities and technology. The policy was approved during the Cabinet meeting on September 23, 2025 and was implemented on December 13, 2025, by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The policy will be implemented over the next 10 years. It envisages aromatic farming on 22,750 hectares by engaging 91,000 farmers.

The Uttarakhand government has set a target of increasing the turnover of aromatic farming to Rs 1,179 crore. It will provide 80 per cent subsidy to farmers cultivating one hectare of their land. Farmers cultivating more than one hectare will receive a 50 per cent subsidy. Seven aroma valleys will be developed in the first phase of the plan.

There are plans to develop the Timur Valley in Pithoragarh, the Damask Rose valleys in Chamoli and Almora, the Mint valleys in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, the Cinnamon valleys in Champawat and Nainital, along with the Lemongrass Valleys in Haridwar and Pauri. Meanwhile, the government has plans to promote the aroma and perfumery industries. Officials disclosed that an aroma park is being developed on 40 acres in Kashipur at a cost of Rs 300 crore.