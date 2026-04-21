ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Illegal Drug Racket Of Fake Doctor Busted In Udham Singh Nagar

Rudrapur: In a major crackdown, the administration in the Dineshpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, has busted the illegal drug racket of a fake doctor. During a raid, adulteration of allopathic medicines under the guise of Ayurvedic treatment, a large stock of medicines and other items were recovered.

The case came to light in the Dineshpur area, where, for a long time, people’s lives were being put at risk by selling medicines falsely labelled as Ayurvedic. The operation was exposed after Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Richa Singh posed as a patient to reach the accused.

According to officials, District Magistrate (DM) Nitin Singh Bhadauria had been receiving complaints against the accused for a long time. It was alleged that he was misleading patients by providing incorrect treatment in the name of Ayurvedic medicine. Taking the matter seriously, the DM ordered an investigation.

SDM Poses As Patient To Expose Racket

As part of the probe, SDM Richa Singh visited the accused posing as a diabetes patient and procured medicines. It was revealed that the accused was mixing allopathic diabetes medicines and selling them as Ayurvedic remedies, directly endangering public health.

Following this, a joint raid was conducted involving police, the district Ayurvedic officer, the drug inspector, and officials from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.