Uttarakhand: Illegal Drug Racket Of Fake Doctor Busted In Udham Singh Nagar
Administration busted a fake doctor’s illegal drug racket in Rudrapur, exposing allopathic medicines sold as Ayurvedic, seizing a huge stock and arresting the accused.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Rudrapur: In a major crackdown, the administration in the Dineshpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, has busted the illegal drug racket of a fake doctor. During a raid, adulteration of allopathic medicines under the guise of Ayurvedic treatment, a large stock of medicines and other items were recovered.
The case came to light in the Dineshpur area, where, for a long time, people’s lives were being put at risk by selling medicines falsely labelled as Ayurvedic. The operation was exposed after Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Richa Singh posed as a patient to reach the accused.
According to officials, District Magistrate (DM) Nitin Singh Bhadauria had been receiving complaints against the accused for a long time. It was alleged that he was misleading patients by providing incorrect treatment in the name of Ayurvedic medicine. Taking the matter seriously, the DM ordered an investigation.
SDM Poses As Patient To Expose Racket
As part of the probe, SDM Richa Singh visited the accused posing as a diabetes patient and procured medicines. It was revealed that the accused was mixing allopathic diabetes medicines and selling them as Ayurvedic remedies, directly endangering public health.
Following this, a joint raid was conducted involving police, the district Ayurvedic officer, the drug inspector, and officials from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.
Authorities recovered large quantities of Ayurvedic medicine packets, around 60,000 allopathic diabetes tablets, Vitamin D medicines, empty packaging materials and machinery used for grinding medicines.
No Medical Degree, Illegal Arms Recovered
Investigations further revealed that the accused had no valid medical degree but had been treating patients for a long time. An illegal firearm and two live cartridges were also seized from his possession, making the case more serious.
Deer Antlers Found, Forest Case Registered
During the raid, deer antlers were also recovered, prompting the forest department to register a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. The accused has been booked under multiple sections, and further investigation is underway.
SDM Richa Singh stated, "The accused had a wide network, supplying medicines across India and abroad. We have contacted about 100-200 people, advised them to stop using these medicines, and recommended medical check-ups. Strict action will follow against those endangering lives."
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